CDC announces new quarantine guidelines

The East-Central District Health Department announced Friday that the state of Nebraska is following new quarantine guidelines. The guidelines are established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Effective Dec. 3, quarantine can end after seven days following a close contact with COVID-19 only if all of the following conditions have been met: the individual seeks a COVID-19 test on day five following close contact and their test is negative, they are not experiencing symptoms and they continue to self-monitor for symptoms and wears a mask through day 14.

As for those who’ve had close contact exposure to COVID-19 but don’t take a test, the CDC recommends quarantine can end when all of the following are met: at least 10 days have passed, no COVID-19 symptoms have developed and they continues to self-monitor for symptoms and wears a facial covering through day 14.

People who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for at least 10 days from the date of their test. Isolation can end when both of the following conditions have been met: the individual is fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medicine for 24 hours and any COVID-19 symptoms are improving, though some may linger.

