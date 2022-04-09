CDC, FDA approve second COVID-19 booster shots

Secondary booster shots for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for COVID-19 have been approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The boosters, which contain half the dose of the original vaccine, according to the CDC, reintroduce one's immune system to the virus in a safe and controlled manner. The boosters that were recently approved are those administered after the first booster which follows the initial vaccine. This booster is recommended for individuals 50 years and older or those who are immunocompromised.

Jessica Hicks, chief public health officer for the East-Central District Health Department, said the approval simply means the CDC and FDA recognize that the vaccine is effective and safe.

“Having FDA approval means that there is scientific evidence to support the use of COVID vaccines and boosters. Receiving the vaccine outweighs the risks of not being vaccinated,” Hicks said.

The process for CDC and FDA approval required extensive testing to prove that said effectiveness outweighs the effects of not having the tested material at all. This testing demonstrated that not getting the booster and merely having the initial vaccine caused the vaccine’s effectiveness and one's immunity to COVID-19 to dwindle over the testing period.

Keeping your immune system up to date is important, Hicks said.

“Immunity does decrease over time and getting boosted increases our immune response. Meaning, it helps us be more protected from getting COVID-19 and reduces our severity if we were to get infected,” Hicks said.

The booster should be administered at least four months after the initial vaccine, Hicks said, for maximum effectiveness. This does not mean having COVID-19 will make you totally immune either, Hicks said.

“Those who have had COVID-19 are still at risk for getting it again. Getting boosted and staying up to date on immunizations will help them from getting severely ill if they were to get re-infected,” Hicks said.

In addition to the more immediate effect of helping the vaccinated individual from getting COVID-19, the booster can also substantially reduce their chances of spreading it.

“We also know that those who have COVID-19 and are boosted are infectious for a shorter amount of time, so they are less likely to infect others,” Hicks said. “In general, I urge people to keep up on their COVID vaccines whether that’s receiving the second booster, first dose or first booster, even if they have already had COVID-19.”

As for the East-Central District, she recommends the booster because infection rates are low, and this can help keep them low.

“Right now, our COVID numbers in the district are low, so this is a great time to protect us from the next wave. Vaccines work. This will keep individuals safe and help our hospital personnel,”

The East Central District Health Department has free at-home COVID-19 tests available free to the public. Walk-in vaccine clinic hours are: Monday from 3-5 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and in Schuyler on Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

