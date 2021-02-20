Celebrate American Heart Month by taking better care of your heart

February is American Heart Month so it’s a perfect time for us to focus on taking better care of our hearts.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, so it’s important for all of us to look at our risk factors and the lifestyle changes we can make to prevent heart disease.

A few risk factors we cannot change include our gender and age. Men over the age of 45 and women over the age of 55 are at a greater risk of getting heart disease and family history may also play a role.

But most of the risk factors for heart disease can be changed by adapting a more healthy lifestyle. Some of the lifestyle-based risk factors for heart disease are smoking, inactivity, stress, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, elevated triglycerides and elevated LDL cholesterol.

Thankfully, we can reduce many of these risk factors to take better care of our hearts.

If you smoke, quit smoking. Smoking narrows your blood vessels and increases your risk of heart disease. For free help and support to quit smoking, you can call the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Smoking Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669). Vaping has also been found to damage the heart and lungs so talk to your physician about quitting that as well.