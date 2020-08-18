Celebrating 101 in style: Daughter surprises mom with special birthday parade

Kathy Bock wanted to do something for her mother Margie Coffin's 101st birthday, so she organized a parade outside The Heritage at Meridian Gardens.
Bock visits her mother every day at the Meridian, 4515 38th St. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they went four months without seeing each other in person, the two FaceTimed or talked on the phone daily. After the parade Monday, Bock cried as her mother did an interview and talked about her family. It meant a lot to her, she said afterward.
“It’s special because we didn’t think we were going to get to do anything,” Bock said. “(Marge’s great-granddaughters) came 10 hours from Buffalo, Wyoming, just so they could wave at great-grandma. They came yesterday and they were leaving right away to go back.”
On Aug. 17, 1919, Coffin was born on a farm and ended up being one of 10 children in her family. Her father died when she was 3-years-old, leaving her, her grandmother and her nine siblings to work on the farm.
“(Coffin’s) job was to ride a horse and get all the cows (taken) care of,” Bock said, adding that she also worked with chickens and the chicken house.
Coffin got married in 1941 when she was 21 and her husband, Roy, was 25; They officially met at a dance. Roy passed away at age 96 after five years at the Meridian.
“Her and Dad loved to dance,” Bock said. “They went to dances every Saturday night, even after they were married and had children. I remember them getting all dressed up.”
Coffin was also a good ice skater, Bock added, and skated until she was around 73.
“She could ice skate on one foot,” Bock said.
Last year, they had a party for her 100th birthday. It bothered Bock they couldn’t do anything for Coffin this year until, finally, she thought they could do a parade.
“It was very hard on me and it was hard on her because I didn’t see her for four months,” Bock said. “She was a trooper.”
Coffin’s friends came through, as well as some family members, with Bock’s son sending 101 roses. As of Monday morning, Bock counted 57 cards.
At the parade, vehicles like a Husker bus and a Ford Model A drove through the parking lot as residents sat outside in the shade waving. Coffin said she remembered when Model As were popular.
“It (doesn’t) feel any different,” Coffin said, about turning 101.
The parade was really nice, she said.
“I didn’t expect (any) of this," Coffin added.
Coffin has seen a lot of changes over her lifetime, including FaceTime, which she can use to see her great-great-grandchildren.
“Life is wonderful if you can feel good,” Coffin said. “I just hope everybody stays well and can enjoy their lives.”
One of her favorite things in life is her family and all her friends.
“We just get along real good and it’s nice to be around them,” Coffin said. “(Bock putting on the parade) was really something else. It was really nice.”
A lot of people have asked her what the key to living so long is, Coffin said, but added that she didn’t know she was going to live this long.
“It’s your faith, Mom,” Bock said, noting that Coffin's faith is very important to her.
Coffin has been a member of St. Luke’s United Church of Christ since baptism, Bock said.
When Bock visits her mother, they talk and watch television -- Coffin likes the Kansas City Royals. The duo also always play a hand of Rummy, though Coffin wins quite a bit and is good at cards.
“She’s a wonderful person, she believes in God, she has a lot of faith … she’s always very happy, she never complains about anything,” Bock said. “I think just growing up and what she had to go through, it was a hard life, especially when they had a farm to run and there was 10 children.”
When she was a kid, Bock would bake cookies and pie and bread with her mother and they would ice skate. Now, Bock makes a lot of her salads and cookies.
“I can’t make a pie like Mom made,” she said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
