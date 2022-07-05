Celebrating freedom: Fourth of July parade held in Platte Center

Platte Center's 50th annual Fourth of July Celebration came to a close on July 4.

The parade kicked off at 10:30 a.m. along Main Street in town. The event drew a large crowd, with easily hundreds of people lined along the road to see the parade go by. A large number of participants took part in the parade, with the parade lasting over an hour. Freebies including candy, Frisbees, child-sized firefighter helmets, popsicles and hot dogs were thrown to parade-goers.

After the parade, visitors could enjoy a lunch in the auditorium. The kiddie tractor pull had been set for noon outside of the auditorium with a demolition derby at 2 p.m. on the southeast side of town on 280th Avenue.

The multi-day event had started with turtle races and a frog jump at Elmwood Park on July 1, a fun run and mud volleyball the day after and on July 3 food trucks, yard games and a Platte Center Fire Department water fight, all at Elmwood Park.

