Celebrating Nebraska in virtual style

We are approaching the Thanksgiving holiday, one which will look different than any before. Certainly that’s no surprise in 2020 and the same was true of last week’s Nebraska Community Foundation annual training and celebration.
NCF had anticipated a wonderful day of training and banquet last Thursday in McCook. What we got instead was a great week of training and a virtual celebration sans food or drink (ok, perhaps some of those attending were enjoying food or drink; we’ll never know). I would submit this was a great example of COVID’s ability to affect our plans and even better example of Nebraskans’ ability to adapt and overcome.
The format, schedule, and attendance at training was obviously different. But what we experienced last week was that “different” didn’t mean “less.” There was great value and in fact, in some ways greater value, than if we’d been together in-person.
There was representation from Platte, Butler, Colfax, and Boone counties in the sessions and those local representatives I talked with found it both educational and inspiring. In fact, NCF told several local stories as part of the training content.
The chair of the Columbus Area Future Fund, Dee Hanson, made a couple appearances during the week. She shared her personal journey back to Butler County (and then Platte County) from New York City as part of an outstanding video presentation of Nebraska “returners.” Dee also shared how the Future Fund is using the NCF youth survey that was conducted in Columbus this spring to build awareness and mission fulfillment at the same time.
Austin Coufal from Howells was a presenter and the Howells FAC was also featured in a community “shout-out” video sharing the goodness happening in their corner of Colfax County.
Those who caught Lindsay Jarecki’s presentation on Boone County in the Community Collaborations Session could not help but walk away inspired! Wow, what an extraordinary success story that Lindsay and many others build in and around Albion as they built out a community response to needs in early childhood education. To have built the partnerships, raised the money, and created the programming that they have…amazing!
In the same session, Rick Chochon told the story of the Columbus Quality of Life Centers and how the Future Fund served as the vehicle for this extraordinary partnership. The timing couldn’t have better, since the library bond vote the week prior really clears the path for the QOL Centers to be completed. People in the session from across the state and around the world commented about how impressed they were with the scope and length of this local collaboration.
Columbus partners, you should be proud of what you’ve done! To hold together that coalition of partners for this number of years is impressive. To raise the money that’s been raised, to build the partnerships, to support each other for nearly a decade…it really is pretty extraordinary. That level of commitment to collaboration is what made the Future Fund a great addition to the session last week. By the end of this year, the partners will have most likely finished all private fundraising to match $2.3-million in gifts. And reaching that milestone by December 31st opens up access to another gift that rewards collaboration by all these community partners.
In fact, including public and private resources, this effort has catalyzed something above $30-million of investment in generational community projects! It’s an amazing story and Rick did a great job of sharing the story in the session last week.
Being able to share these stories with NCF peers around the state was a great chance to spread the goodness from this region with the rest of the network. Thanks to all the local leaders who participated!
K.C. Belitz is the chief operating officer of the Nebraska Community Foundation.
