Celebrating Nebraska in virtual style

Austin Coufal from Howells was a presenter and the Howells FAC was also featured in a community “shout-out” video sharing the goodness happening in their corner of Colfax County.

Those who caught Lindsay Jarecki’s presentation on Boone County in the Community Collaborations Session could not help but walk away inspired! Wow, what an extraordinary success story that Lindsay and many others build in and around Albion as they built out a community response to needs in early childhood education. To have built the partnerships, raised the money, and created the programming that they have…amazing!

In the same session, Rick Chochon told the story of the Columbus Quality of Life Centers and how the Future Fund served as the vehicle for this extraordinary partnership. The timing couldn’t have better, since the library bond vote the week prior really clears the path for the QOL Centers to be completed. People in the session from across the state and around the world commented about how impressed they were with the scope and length of this local collaboration.