Celebrating the holidays responsibly

It’s that time of the year again! The holidays are right around the corner. During this time of joy and giving it is also the time of year where the most waste is created. Let’s talk trash; statistically during Thanksgiving and New Year’s the average family generates 25% more waste! That adds up to about an extra million tons of waste going into landfills each week. We put together some helpful tips to go green for the holiday season.

Next, let’s talk shopping. Shop local and help support our local economy. This helps by reducing gas emissions from the unnecessary road trips.

There are many local shops that were shut down this year due to the pandemic and they could really use our local support this year. Remember to keep your reusable shopping bags in the vehicle so you have them while making your holiday purchases. Don’t have any? Give us a call we have several in the office.

