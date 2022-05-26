Celebrating the true meaning of Memorial Day

For Mike Landkamer, contributing to veterans causes and honoring fallen comrades are important.

Columbus has been Landkamer’s home since the early 1950s. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1968 and served in the United States Navy from 1968 to 1975, during the Vietnam War.

He said he was in the Fighter Squadron 154, which went aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ranger.

“We went on a nine-month deployment, and we flew probably 12, 14 hours a day. Our longest at sea … was like 60 days,” said Landkamer, who served as an aviation ordnanceman.

“We loaded bombs and missiles, 500-pound bombs and Sidewinder missiles and then I did maintenance on the aircraft ordnance systems,” he added.

Landkamer described life on the aircraft as hot and dangerous. He noted the life expectancy on the flight deck during flight operations on a Navy carrier is about three seconds.

“Some say it's the most dangerous job in the world,” Landkamer said. “You’ve got a whole bunch of aircraft up there, turnin’ and burnin’. You’ve got four catapults launching a monster, it's pretty close quarters. You’ve kind of got to have eyeballs in the back of your head.”

His time in the service wasn’t without seeing tragedy.

“During the cruise we lost, off the ship, we probably lost about 10, 12 people,” he said. “We saw some lose their lives which kind of haunts you, stays with you, it doesn't go away.”

These days, Landkamer is active in various veterans causes. He said in 1980 he started the burial flag tradition that can be seen downtown. He’s also served on the honor guard for about 44 years, which equals to just under 2,000 ceremonies that he’s taken part in. Landkamer is the one who performs the ritual prayer and presents an American flag to the family at a veteran’s funeral, he added.

Landkamer is the past state commander of the Nebraska American Legion and past national vice commander of the American Legion. He currently serves as the department sergeant-at-arms for the Nebraska American Legion.

Landkamer is serving as the emcee at this Monday’s Memorial Day services being held at Frankfort Square in Columbus.

According to the veteran, Memorial Day started in 1868 in New York state. Originally called Decoration Day, it was started to honor those who lost their lives in the Civil War.

“To me, Memorial Day is the one day a year that you honor those who gave their lives for their country were killed in action and those who served our country but are no longer with us. That is a true meeting of Memorial Day,” Landkamer said.

This year’s holiday falls on May 30, which Landkamer said used to be the date Memorial Day was recognized.

“In the early 1970s, Congress in her infinite wisdom, decided to make it the last Monday of the month so they could have a three-day federal holiday weekend. That happened during the Vietnam War,” Landkamer said. “They did the same thing to Veterans Day, too, that didn't last maybe about a year and then they moved back.”

This year’s services will begin at the same time it always does – 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Joe Miksch will do the innovation and benediction. Nicholas Zoucha, the 2022 Cornhusker Boys State representative, will read the Gettysburg Address with The Rev. Tim White, a retired major Air Force Reserve chaplain, giving the Memorial Day address.

“I always have a thing that I read off about what Jesus once said that no greater love has one for friends than lay down one life for his friends. And that's what these guys did, that's what the people in the United States military do because when they join a branch of service, whatever branch they join, baseline, they sign a check to the people of the United States of America up to and including their lives. They're willing to give their lives for their country,” Landkamer said.

Landkamer added that the Columbus Memorial Day services draw out a good crowd every year, unless the weather is bad. He said he urged everyone to remember the true meaning of the holiday – remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Dave Oppliger of the Columbus American Legion noted Memorial Day is a way of showing final respect to those that have passed, both recently and in history.

“It's a way of us showing closure to our veterans in Platte County that have passed away,” Oppliger said. “A lot of these people in a community this size are friends, relatives, people that you know, so you're kind of connected to almost all (of them) one way or another. …It gives us the opportunity and the community to come together and celebrate it.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

