Census Bureau pleased with Platte County

Platte County residents are responding to the 2020 United States Census at extremely high rates, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
As of last week, Platte County ranked eighth among all counties in the state with a response rate of 35.7 percent. Howard County topped all in the state, with 40.8 percent of people responding to the Census forms.
David Drozd, the research coordinator at the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, said that Platte County’s numbers were interesting in that it showed that there weren’t too many issues in terms of getting people in a diverse county to fill out the census. Platte County is home to a growing population of Latino residents and their presence could have made it more difficult to conduct the census.
“It’s one of our more diverse places, and that’s where the Census had worried that response might not be as robust,” Drozd said. “We thought there might be some issues with getting people to go online and fill out the form, so it’s really good numbers in Platte, I think.”
The Census Bureau also noted that as a whole, Nebraska was one of the top states overall in terms of response rate, ranking second behind Wisconsin with 32.5 percent of people responding. With a wide variety of response options, Drozd is looking forward to seeing people in Platte County and beyond make their voices heard for a wide variety of reasons.
“The important thing for people to know is that if you get your invitation, fill out your form through whatever means,” Drozd said. “(When) you’re done, you won’t have a Census taker come to your door. It’s 10 questions, all very simple stuff.”
The COVID-19 crisis has made for a greater emphasis on people filling out the form online or over the phone. Indeed, Drozd said that Census Bureau officials had stopped with the filing of paper forms to people in smaller counties without great access to the internet over concerns of spreading the virus.
“Some of that process occurred up until March 17,” Drozd said. “They suspended all of that, given the virus concerns. Some of that isn’t fair to those locations, (but) they will get caught up.”
If one hasn’t received their census form, Drozd said that there is an 800 number (1-800-923-8282) that people can call and ask for the form to be sent if they don’t have one sent to their household.
“We want to have the phone option because we know that Internet activity isn’t always the best,” Drozd said. “That is another handy and easy to use option.”
Everything counts toward helping Nebraska have one of the largest response rates in the county. With some counties still trying to keep up (many of them for reasons beyond their control), Drozd believes that the state can still catch up with some of its Midwestern neighbors that have also shown solid rates of return for the Census in this trying year.
“This is a regional phenomenon,” Drozd said. “We work really hard here and a lot of people have that civic-minded, give back to the county mentality. (We) just want to do our part, get the job done and move forward.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
