Census Bureau pleased with Platte County

“The important thing for people to know is that if you get your invitation, fill out your form through whatever means,” Drozd said. “(When) you’re done, you won’t have a Census taker come to your door. It’s 10 questions, all very simple stuff.”

The COVID-19 crisis has made for a greater emphasis on people filling out the form online or over the phone. Indeed, Drozd said that Census Bureau officials had stopped with the filing of paper forms to people in smaller counties without great access to the internet over concerns of spreading the virus.

“Some of that process occurred up until March 17,” Drozd said. “They suspended all of that, given the virus concerns. Some of that isn’t fair to those locations, (but) they will get caught up.”

If one hasn’t received their census form, Drozd said that there is an 800 number (1-800-923-8282) that people can call and ask for the form to be sent if they don’t have one sent to their household.

“We want to have the phone option because we know that Internet activity isn’t always the best,” Drozd said. “That is another handy and easy to use option.”