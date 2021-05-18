Centennial Elementary celebrates 20-year milestone

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He also said the school’s motto, “Once a star, always a star," sums up the experience at CES.

Luebbe said this anniversary celebration was even more special after having to postpone the event. Originally, the plan was to have it in September but it was delayed due to COVID-19.

“We’ve been hoping to have it,” he said. “… It’s been a fantastic opportunity for us. And it’s really a great way to celebrate the end of the year.”

Luebbe, who is a Columbus native, said after spending a year as the assistant principal at Columbus Middle School, he applied for the principal position at Centennial. He said when he talked with his predecessor about the job, he was even more sure the school was the right place.

“People were always proud of being a Centennial star,” said Luebbe, who was also a principal in Elkhorn and Madison before moving back to Columbus. “… (Former Centennial Principal Jackie) Herink talked very strongly about it. It’s a strong family.”

Edzards had the same feeling. She credited the students in why she keeps coming back to teach at Centennial.