Centennial Elementary celebrates 20-year milestone

Centennial Elementary School teacher Michelle Edzards remembers when the educational institute first opened.
Edzards, who teaches first grade, was an educator for a combined three years at the then-named Williams and Field Elementary schools before they merged to become Centennial.
Twenty years later, Edzards is now one of three teachers from that initial CES staff.
“It makes you feel old when you’re one of the original,” she said, with a laugh. “Obviously, I like it here because I’m still here.”
Paraeducator Kathy Schaf and preschool teacher Janelle Muntz were the other two educators who have been at Centennial since the beginning.
Last Friday, Columbus Public Schools administration, Centennial staff, families and students celebrated the school’s 20th anniversary. There was a bounce house and obstacle courses for the kids and also music and food for the attendees at the school, 500 Centennial St. in Columbus.
“I think anytime that you can celebrate an anniversary of something so special to so many people, it’s awesome,” Centennial Principal Andrew Luebbe said of the school reaching the 20-year mark. “I’ve only been able to be with Centennial for a couple of years but it’s a great place. It’s a family. People are very passionate about Centennial.”
He also said the school’s motto, “Once a star, always a star," sums up the experience at CES.
Luebbe said this anniversary celebration was even more special after having to postpone the event. Originally, the plan was to have it in September but it was delayed due to COVID-19.
“We’ve been hoping to have it,” he said. “… It’s been a fantastic opportunity for us. And it’s really a great way to celebrate the end of the year.”
Luebbe, who is a Columbus native, said after spending a year as the assistant principal at Columbus Middle School, he applied for the principal position at Centennial. He said when he talked with his predecessor about the job, he was even more sure the school was the right place.
“People were always proud of being a Centennial star,” said Luebbe, who was also a principal in Elkhorn and Madison before moving back to Columbus. “… (Former Centennial Principal Jackie) Herink talked very strongly about it. It’s a strong family.”
Edzards had the same feeling. She credited the students in why she keeps coming back to teach at Centennial.
“I really enjoy being with the kids. I couldn’t imagine doing anything else,” she said. “I think Centennial has a great group of teachers. I like working with them as well.”
She added though the staff has changed since she started, the quality of teachers' work hasn’t changed.
“We’ve had quite a few teachers since (Centennial first opened),” Edzards said. “We’ve always had great teachers that teach here - especially, my first-grade team."
