Center 7 Theatre plans to open, but company is reconsidering

Center 7 Theatre is scheduled to reopen July 10, but CEC Theatres Vice President Tony Tillemans said the company is in the process of reconsidering after Warner Bros. delayed the release of "Tenet" Thursday amid COVID-19 spikes across the country.

They want to make sure there will be new movies to show in the theaters, but studios are pushing back their release dates to when theaters will be able to reopen, he said. Although he said theaters in Nebraska and 41 other states can open, CEC is watching to see what happens with release dates for movies like Disney’s "Mulan."

“As of yesterday morning, we were going to open all of our theaters on July 10. (There have) been some changes in the release schedule here in the last 24 hours, so we’re reconsidering that,” he said Friday. “No one was aware that 'Tenet’ was not going to hold on July 31. Originally, ‘Tenet’ was actually going to be July 17. About two weeks ago they moved it to July 31. People believed that was going to be a firm date. They started putting things in place. That date is now moved,”

Tillemans said now they are waiting and waiting but preparing to open.