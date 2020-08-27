Center 7 Theatre to finally open

Joe Rohloff, manager of the Center 7 Theatre in Columbus, has never seen the movie industry like this before.
He’s been working in theater all his life, he said.
“Been doing it ever since I was 8-years-old.(It kind of) gets in your blood,” Rohloff said in July. “The movie industry, it never shuts down … the show must go on, but COVID is the one that killed that saying.”
Yet the show will be going on. Center 7 Theatre, 100 23rd St #21 in Columbus, is set to open Friday. It feels good to finally reopen, Rohloff said, since it’s been about five months.
“That’s crazy. It (doesn’t) seem like it’s been that long but it’s just so weird that the theater was closed all summer long, you know. That’s our busy time of the year and it was closed. It’s just all strange,” Rohloff said. “It’s going to be nice to see all the old regulars come back and everything.”
The theater’s opening date has been pushed back several times this summer but CEC Operations Manager Greg Carter said it’s real this time.
“We’ve scheduled movies and everything,” Carter said. “So yeah, we’re not going to pull it back.”
Columbus will have three new titles -- “The New Mutants,” “Unhinged,” and “Words on Bathroom Walls.”
The much-anticipated “Tenet,” directed by Christopher Nolan, will be released in early September.
“That’s the big title, that’s the one people have been waiting for,” Carter added.
For safety, there will be hand sanitizer in the theater, plexiglass and social distancing stickers.
Employees are required to wear masks, as are customers.
“Even though it’s not mandatory in the state of Nebraska, we’re asking our customers to put a mask on until they get their concessions and once they’re seated they can take it off to enjoy the concessions,” Carter said.
As the theater reopens, there will be special access screenings leading up to the opening of "Tenet," said Rohloff.
This year has been different for the movie industry with COVID, with some movies subsequently going straight to streaming.
But, there have been other changes Rohloff has witnessed in his decades in movie theaters.
“The biggest one was the switching over to digital (and we) got rid of film,” Rohloff said. “When people want to see how movies are put on the screen actually when we had film, it was interesting to see. Now with it being digital, it’s really nothing to see. It’s just a big box, so there’s really nothing magical about it anymore.”
Although film was a lot of fun, it was also a lot of work, he noted.
Rohloff initially started his career by cleaning theaters and, by the time he was around 10-12-years-old, he started projection work back in Randolph, he said.
“I knew a guy from Norfolk and he called me and told me they were looking for help in Columbus. So that’s how I got my foot in the door here…(in) 1971,” Rohloff said.
He’s excited now for Center 7 Theatre to open.
“It’s fun. It’s a fun job,” Rohloff said. “Everyone wants to get things back to normal.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
