Center 7 Theatre to finally open

The much-anticipated “Tenet,” directed by Christopher Nolan, will be released in early September.

“That’s the big title, that’s the one people have been waiting for,” Carter added.

For safety, there will be hand sanitizer in the theater, plexiglass and social distancing stickers.

Employees are required to wear masks, as are customers.

“Even though it’s not mandatory in the state of Nebraska, we’re asking our customers to put a mask on until they get their concessions and once they’re seated they can take it off to enjoy the concessions,” Carter said.

As the theater reopens, there will be special access screenings leading up to the opening of "Tenet," said Rohloff.

This year has been different for the movie industry with COVID, with some movies subsequently going straight to streaming.

But, there have been other changes Rohloff has witnessed in his decades in movie theaters.