Center 7 Theatre to possibly open amid movie industry turmoil

Center 7 Theatre in Columbus plans to reopen July 24, although CEC Vice President Tony Tillemans said they will be re-evaluating the date next week.
As of Monday, the manager is still employed and all the part-time employees are furloughed, Tillemans said. The manager is salaried and the part-time employees are hourly. They were anticipating “Mulan” and “Tenet” opening in July, but both movies got moved to August. There is still a possibility those dates could move, he said.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming customers back to our theaters,” Tillemans said. “When you’ve been operating in a business where you have zero revenue in four months you have concerns about a lot of things.”
Tillemans said they are operating in an environment where they have a fair amount of overhead, locations with mortgages, rent, insurance and utilities. The bills don’t just stop, he said.
Recently, the company decided not to reopen one of its theaters. The Fergus Falls Daily Journal reported the Cinema 6 Theatre in Breckenridge, Minnesota, had been in significant decline for years before it closed.
“It’s in a very small market. It’s a very low grossing theater,” said Tillemans. “Columbus will reopen. It is not a theater we will close.”
Tillemans said this is an unprecedented time but “we’ll get through it.”
“We believe the movie industry will come back and customers will return over a period of time as we start being able to play movies,” he said.
Two of the largest movie theater chains in the country, Regal Cinemas and AMC Theaters, plan to open at the end of the month.
On June 29, the Center 7 Theatre shared an update from an earlier post on its Facebook page.
“The wait is almost over. Starting Friday, July 24, CEC Theatres will reopen the Center 7 with new safety standards that are designed to help protect customers and employees,” read the post.
The page also shared why they were pushing back the date in another post.
“Due to the release date changes of July movies, shifting to August, CEC Theatres will be pushing back our reopen date from July 10 to Friday, July 24,” read the post.
The Center 7 Theatre page commented there are currently no scheduled popcorn sales.
Studios are looking to see if theaters are open so they can play their multibillion-dollar investments: their movies, said Tillemans, and their markets are not the ones driving that decision. Markets like Florida, New York and Texas are the driving factor there.
“You can’t really blame them. It’s their investment - they get one shot at releasing it," he added. "They aren’t even just looking at the U.S. Right now the U.S. is more of a problem than Europe.”
It’s a more fluid environment than normal, said Tillemans, and it’s frustrating, creates anxiety, and is not ideal.
“It’s different than a restaurant. A restaurant knows they can get the product they want to serve customers,” he said. “We’re not in that position. We don’t make the movies.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.