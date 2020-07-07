Center 7 Theatre to possibly open amid movie industry turmoil

“We believe the movie industry will come back and customers will return over a period of time as we start being able to play movies,” he said.

Two of the largest movie theater chains in the country, Regal Cinemas and AMC Theaters, plan to open at the end of the month.

On June 29, the Center 7 Theatre shared an update from an earlier post on its Facebook page.

“The wait is almost over. Starting Friday, July 24, CEC Theatres will reopen the Center 7 with new safety standards that are designed to help protect customers and employees,” read the post.

The page also shared why they were pushing back the date in another post.

“Due to the release date changes of July movies, shifting to August, CEC Theatres will be pushing back our reopen date from July 10 to Friday, July 24,” read the post.

The Center 7 Theatre page commented there are currently no scheduled popcorn sales.

Studios are looking to see if theaters are open so they can play their multibillion-dollar investments: their movies, said Tillemans, and their markets are not the ones driving that decision. Markets like Florida, New York and Texas are the driving factor there.