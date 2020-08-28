Central announces capital campaign

A capital campaign is underway to fund an expansion and remodeling project at Central Community College-Columbus.
The Central Community College Foundation announced the public phase of the campaign Thursday.
Included in the project is a 33,500 square foot Center for Science and Technology, which is slated to offer cutting-edge science and nursing labs, as well as interactive learning spaces. State-of-the-art instructional equipment technology will be included, which will be utilized to inform student learning outcomes and fill the industry demands. This will be more than twice as large as the existing space.
Total project cost is estimated at $13.1 million with CCC investing more than $10 million in funds. The foundation will provide the remaining $3 million. Notably, the foundation has is also raising $500,000 for scholarships and future technology upgrades.
“I have been very pleased to see the strong support for this project, which is going to be a reality due to the incredible support from Columbus, the surrounding areas and donors throughout the state,” said Dean Moors, executive director of the CCC Foundation. “This is our first major gift campaign in Columbus, and I know it’s going to be special and make a difference long term in the lives of students and businesses.”
The new Center for Science and Technology facility is expected to increase programming opportunities for students of all ages, use the virtual innovation lab to enhance learning experiences, increase awareness in transfer for pre-professional programs, provide modern and efficient learning spaces for science and nursing and prepare nursing graduates for all avenues in their career after college.
The virtual innovation lab is expected to allow faculty to immerse students in a three-dimensional learning environment and allow for such activities as practicing a speech in front of a simulated audience, stand within a strand of DNA or complete virtual workforce training.
“Each student matters at CCC – students enrolling for the first time, seeking job training, lifelong learners,” Columbus Campus President Dr. Kathy Fuchser said. “We are community-minded – employing local residents, offering affordable education and partnering with businesses to support workforce needs with facilities that emphasize collaboration and innovation. We are especially proud that 93 percent of our Central graduates remain as full-time employees in our service area.”
Columbus Community Hospital provided a donation to the project and, according to hospital officials, is looking forward to the long-term impact that the new facility will have.
“The renovation and expansion of the nursing and science facilities will impact CCH by raising the overall quality of the educational program and experience for students, ensuring a steady flow of highly qualified professionals for our hospital for many years to come,” CCH President/CEO Michael Hansen said.
The Center for Science and Technology expansion and remodeling is estimated to be completed in spring 2023.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.