Central announces capital campaign

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A capital campaign is underway to fund an expansion and remodeling project at Central Community College-Columbus.

The Central Community College Foundation announced the public phase of the campaign Thursday.

Included in the project is a 33,500 square foot Center for Science and Technology, which is slated to offer cutting-edge science and nursing labs, as well as interactive learning spaces. State-of-the-art instructional equipment technology will be included, which will be utilized to inform student learning outcomes and fill the industry demands. This will be more than twice as large as the existing space.

Total project cost is estimated at $13.1 million with CCC investing more than $10 million in funds. The foundation will provide the remaining $3 million. Notably, the foundation has is also raising $500,000 for scholarships and future technology upgrades.

“I have been very pleased to see the strong support for this project, which is going to be a reality due to the incredible support from Columbus, the surrounding areas and donors throughout the state,” said Dean Moors, executive director of the CCC Foundation. “This is our first major gift campaign in Columbus, and I know it’s going to be special and make a difference long term in the lives of students and businesses.”