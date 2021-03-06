Central Community College-Columbus eyes big addition in January 2022

"It is a big project and we’re so excited because it’s progress," Fuchser said. "It’s responding to the needs of the community. It’s preparing students for a great education and being able to go out and make a difference. Over 90% of the students that come to Central remain in our 25 county service area. That’s a real economic impact. In a city where we have 2% unemployment to be able to retrain and train those employees to stay here and make a difference in our community is just huge."

Fuchser added that CCC was fortunate to have the footings in for the new building before winter to keep the project on schedule.

This project became a priority as the need for more nurses was realized.

"It’s time. We need more space. There’s definitely a nursing shortage," Nursing Instructor Brenda Eller said. "With our new curriculum that we started last year, we are going to be taking more students. We’re trying to meet the needs of the community in Nebraska. We have a 2,000 nurses shortage in Nebraska.

"That’s a two-year-old stat, it’s probably more than that. We need to fill that gap of nurses. To meet that, we’re going to have more space. We’re going to take in more students. We are very excited to have modern space and more space."