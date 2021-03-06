Central Community College-Columbus eyes big addition in January 2022

Two years ago Central Community College-Columbus started phase one of a massive endeavor - building the Columbus Community Hospital Center for Science and Technology.
CCC-C Campus President Kathy Fuchser said the plan is to have construction completed and to have students learning in classrooms starting in January 2022.
The college has had this project on the table for several years.
"Our campus is 50-years-old," Fuchser said. "While we have periodically updated spaces, we know that with technology and high skill, high-quality jobs out there we need to stay in touch with what students need to do, to be prepared for those jobs. The center of science and technology is an exciting opportunity to help students be prepared for what they’re going experience when they get into the workplace."
The construction of the Columbus Community Hospital Center for Science and Technology is currently the number one project at the college.
After identifying the need for a new space for nursing students, CCC started to fundraise. Originally estimated to cost just over 13 million, the price has slightly raised due to product price increasing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fuchser said this project wouldn't have been possible without the help of the local community.
"Lots of successful fundraising, generosity of foundations, individuals, companies to support the need for building this building," she said. "The first chunk comes from the college. We take from our own reserves and we prioritize that and then we reach out. People have been very generous to support this project."
Additionally, the new center will incorporate advanced technology to help enhance learning for students.
"If you stepped into our facilities right now, remember we’re a 50-year-old campus," Fuchser said. "We’ve updated somethings, but we just need a general overhaul and we need to come into the 21st century. We’ll have updated science labs with modern equipment - think about innovated things when you study anatomy and physiology, lots of models that you can use in a classroom."
Some new equipment the college plans on using is a 3D anatomage table, simulation mannequins, a virtual innovation lab and a wall-sized interactive iPad.
There will also be a new lecture hall that will serve larger classes and as a community meeting space.
The entire project will be conducted in two phases. The first is the construction of the center, and the second is a remodel and addition of the east wing of the building. CCC is hopeful that the second phase will be completed by the midsummer of 2022.
"It is a big project and we’re so excited because it’s progress," Fuchser said. "It’s responding to the needs of the community. It’s preparing students for a great education and being able to go out and make a difference. Over 90% of the students that come to Central remain in our 25 county service area. That’s a real economic impact. In a city where we have 2% unemployment to be able to retrain and train those employees to stay here and make a difference in our community is just huge."
Fuchser added that CCC was fortunate to have the footings in for the new building before winter to keep the project on schedule.
This project became a priority as the need for more nurses was realized.
"It’s time. We need more space. There’s definitely a nursing shortage," Nursing Instructor Brenda Eller said. "With our new curriculum that we started last year, we are going to be taking more students. We’re trying to meet the needs of the community in Nebraska. We have a 2,000 nurses shortage in Nebraska.
"That’s a two-year-old stat, it’s probably more than that. We need to fill that gap of nurses. To meet that, we’re going to have more space. We’re going to take in more students. We are very excited to have modern space and more space."
The new building should also be a benefit to the area economically. Platte County Board Chairman Jerry Micek said he is excited for the addition to the community.
"Based on the information that I have received on what this is going to do and take place, it would be a definite benefit for Columbus and the surrounding area getting that type of technology in place," he said. "Economically, without knowing a lot of the details, I think it would definitely help the area economically also."
It will also allow the nursing department to work more closely with other science departments.
The program gets many of its students from the anatomy and physiology instructors and this will allow the educators to work together more.
"I’m pretty excited that we’re with the other science instructors," Eller said. "I think it goes hand and hand. We collaborate with them all the time... anatomy and physiology instructors will talk to us and we’ll talk to them because they feed us our nursing students. It’s nice to all be together in the same area. It’s going to be nice to be with the other science instructors and we’re all pretty much working together towards the same goal."
Eller added the other science instructors teach prerequisite classes for nursing students.
In addition to the new building and remodeling of the east wing, CCC will also be adding a courtyard and walkway outside. Fuchser hopes these additions only add to the aesthetic of the campus.
"I’d really like the sun to shine so the mud and the snow will go away," she said. "We know we have a little bit of winter left. The roof is going on, they’ll start working on the interior there as well. That includes classrooms and framing and all sorts of things that I’m learning about with construction. That’s our next step and then, eventually, we will also have a beautiful walkway that really centers our circle drive and is an entry point for the campus. That courtyard will be a great outdoor space to just highlight the beauty of our campus as well."
