Central Community College to temporarily close campuses

Central Community College-Columbus will look like a ghost town for an extended period of time starting next week.

To limit the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, Central Community College announced it will close all campus buildings and centers effective Monday, April 13, through Friday, May 1.

The move comes amid predictive models from public health entities, which predict the cases of COVID-19 will peak in Nebraska in late April.

CCC campuses are in Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings, while centers are in Holdrege, Kearney, Lexington and Ord.

“As an entire college, we want to do our part to limit interactions and contact to help slow the spread of the virus and its harmful effects,” said CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall, in a provided statement.

Remote instruction and services will continue during the three-week closure. Only pre-authorized employees will be on campuses and centers to support for the remaining residence hall students, provide security and continue operations. Advising or student services appointments will be conducted by either phone or video technology.