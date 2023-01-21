Centro Hispano announces new board members

Centro, a community organization focused on developing meaningful relationships and fostering intentional change around diversity, inclusion and equitable opportunities for all, is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its board of directors.

Dr. Victor Romero, Kara Asmus and Breanna Flaherty have been appointed to the board and will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization.

"We are thrilled to have these three exceptional individuals join our board," said Karina Perez, executive director of Centro Hispano. "We are confident that their contributions will be invaluable as we work towards our mission of fostering intentional change in our community."

Dr. Victor Romero, of Family First Dental, brings a background in dentistry and a passion for health, wellbeing and happiness. We believe that his skills and experience will be invaluable as we work to make a positive impact in our community.

Kara Asmus of the Nebraska Community Foundation has a strong track record of leadership in the nonprofit industry and a commitment to empower local leaders to identify community assets, invest in their own resources, and bring about their own positive change. Her mission, vision and values guide in helping Greater Nebraska reach its full potential. Her insights and guidance will be invaluable as we strive to make a difference in the lives of those we serve.

Breanna Flaherty of Platte County Attorney's Office contributes a wealth of experience in legal practices and a dedication to the county and those who reside in it. We know that her gifts will be invaluable as we work towards our mission of fostering intentional change in our community.

We are also proud to announce the appointment of Quelbin Izaguirre as board chair, Alejandrina Lanuza as co-chair, Stephanie Rodriguez as treasurer and Catherine Kwapnioski as secretary; effective January 2023. There is tremendous leadership in our executive board and we are looking forward to what’s to come!

Centro looks forward to working with its new board members in the coming years and making a positive impact in the community.