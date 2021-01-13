Centro Hispano concerned about Gov. Ricketts vaccine comments

The East-Central District Health Department told the Telegram in September that the production sector in Colfax County was hit particularly hard by COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic.

Both Platte and Colfax counties saw outbreaks this past fall among the general population and entered the red tier of the risk dial. At this point, both have had over 10% of their residents test positive for COVID-19, according to New York Times data.

Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers told the Telegram earlier this week that testing is missing asymptomatic cases and up to 40% of all COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic.

“Previously, we had seen that (meatpacking plants) had a greater number of COVID-19 numbers,” Lopez said. “I believe that speaking about our immigrant community in those plants, we need to be aware that they were impacted and be aware that we need to help them in any way possible to gain access to what is better health.”

They are providing not only for their families but for the community as a whole, she added, since they are essential workers.

“When you have a community that stays behind you and rallies behind you, I think that also helps,” Lopez said. “They also are in need of those vaccines.”