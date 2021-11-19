Centro Hispano naturalization clinic a success

Last year Elizabeth Rodriguez’s husband took a big step by taking part in a naturalization clinic and starting the process of becoming a citizen.

This step was not only for him, but for his family, Rodriguez said.

“When they don’t have the status, it’s almost like you are in a constant state of worry for them because you never know what’s going to happen,” said Rodriguez, who serves as Centro Hispano’s office manager. “ … For them to get that step at least to be a permanent resident, you’re excited but that final step to citizenship, you can breathe easily.”

There can be obstacles when it comes to starting on the path to citizenship, and those start right off the bat with a $725 fee for the N-400 naturalization application to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) -- the first step to citizenship.

Having three sons, the cost of $725 was a burden for the family, Rodriguez said. They would have had to save up a couple of months for something like that.

This situation is not uncommon, and the financial aspect of the path to citizenship is something that folks struggle with, said Communications Director Katherine Lopez. To help with this burden, Centro Hispano offers assistance through naturalization clinics.

This past week, Centro Hispano held a naturalization clinic that helped 21 individuals start on their paths to becoming a U.S. citizen. Those who participated received help with filling out an application to USCIS and, the best part, at no cost to them.

At these clinics, many community partners from Columbus and the surrounding area come together to work with participants. This year there were five volunteer attorneys from the Immigrant Legal Center in Omaha, interpreters, staff from Centro Hispano and others on hand to assist eligible community members with their N-400 naturalization application.

Through donations that are collected throughout the year, the $725 fee for the application is paid for. According to Lopez, the financial aspect can be a big hurdle. Once other fees are added on to the initial $725, the total could be up to $1,000.

“That really can help alleviate some of that monetary or financial burden that all families seem to come across, especially when they are trying to apply for citizenship,” Lopez said of offering the clinics and financial assistance. “That’s one of our main goals -- how can we help in that area specifically.”

Centro Hispano has been conducting these clinics for years, said Lopez. The goal is to host about two a year. For those interested in signing up for these types of services, information is shared via social media and by word of mouth.

“To us, it was a blessing,” said Rodriguez. “Because the USCIS fee is $725 -- it’s really expensive, and thank God Centro Hispano does everything at a low cost. … The representation, the girls are awesome.”

Those who interested in these clinics are asked to call the Centro Hispano office where staff will help do prescreening and schedule them for a time to come in. Participants are also asked to fill out the pre-requisites and bring in all needed documents so it is a smoother process.

The staff at Centro Hispano is excited to post when they are having free clinics, Lopez said.

“It’s a blessing for a lot of them," she added.

“At the end of the day, a lot of them were very grateful, which, to us, is the reward. We’re super thankful that we were able to have a successful day.”

Because of last year’s clinic, Rodriguez’s husband recently passed his citizenship interview. They now have so many more opportunities because of that citizenship, she said.

“As a partner, that has someone coming through, I’m just grateful for Centro Hispano to be able to host something like this,” Rodriguez said. “As an employee of Centro Hispano, I’m so happy that we can do this for our community because I know a lot of people are in the same situation that we were. We were able to help (them).”

There were some on a waiting lift that were not able to get in this time around, but the organization is looking to hold another naturalization clinic in the near future. For more information, call 402-564-2110, visit Centro Hispano’s office at 3214 25th St. Suite 1 in Columbus, or visit centrohispanos.com.

