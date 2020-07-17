Centro Hispano, United Way to move

Centro Hispano and the Columbus Area United Way are moving into the old Pillen Family Farms’ building and looking to become more visible in the community, among other goals.
Centro Hispano will be moving to the building, 3214 25th St. Suite #2, in a few weeks and plans to host a socially distanced open house from 4-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 14.
“We currently have four offices and we are a staff of nine,” Executive Director Karina Perez said. “We have outgrown our space for a while now. An opportunity opened up at the Pillen Family Farms' building.”
They were starting on the process, but everything came to a halt with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve had no intention of moving this year with everything that started happening. But through our conversations with Sarah Pillen, we ended up deciding that it would be a really great opportunity to move to their space,” Perez said.
Centro Hispano is a United Way agency, she noted, and serves a lot of the same clients. They can help each other with their clients, especially for the Hispanic community and the language gap that may exist, she said.
“For agencies like United Way who don’t have bilingual staff, it helps them give access to bilingual staff like ourselves, to be able to help with their clientele that have any questions,” Perez said. “Clients don’t have to go to another building to another agency. Usually that kind of detours individuals from going. So if it’s all within the same vicinity, they usually have a higher likelihood of following through with the services they were seeking."
Although they are “forever grateful” to the Columbus Family Resource Center for housing them and said it’s a great space for anyone looking, officials are excited to be in a prime position after 10 years in the community.
United Way Executive Director Hope Freshour agreed.
“Columbus Area United Way is thankful for the time spent at the Family Resource Center and looks forward to new growth, visibility and development at our new office location,” Freshour said.
Another goal for Centro Hispano is inclusivity.
“We also wanted to include inclusivity in our community where people can have a space they can go. We want to make it a home to various other members of the community,” Communications and Events Director Katherine Lopez said. “I think that will definitely aid us with the building being in the spot that it is.”
They were just having a random chat with Pillen and saw an opportunity there.
“It was kind of a natural conversation that just kind of came about,” Lopez added.
Pillen said the company has a great relationship with Centro Hispano and thinks very highly of what they do for the community.
“We do a lot of collaborations and partnerships with them and think that our building will be a great way to have more visibility within the community,” she noted.
The building still has space available for two or three more tenants.
At Centro Hispano’s new space, they will still not be fully open to the public, Perez noted. The nonprofit is thankful for the support of the United Way.
“They really gave us that stepping stone to be the agency that we are right now. They provided us with a space that has been home for us for a very long time,” Perez said.
Carolyn Komatosulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
