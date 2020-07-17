Centro Hispano, United Way to move

“For agencies like United Way who don’t have bilingual staff, it helps them give access to bilingual staff like ourselves, to be able to help with their clientele that have any questions,” Perez said. “Clients don’t have to go to another building to another agency. Usually that kind of detours individuals from going. So if it’s all within the same vicinity, they usually have a higher likelihood of following through with the services they were seeking."

Although they are “forever grateful” to the Columbus Family Resource Center for housing them and said it’s a great space for anyone looking, officials are excited to be in a prime position after 10 years in the community.

United Way Executive Director Hope Freshour agreed.

“Columbus Area United Way is thankful for the time spent at the Family Resource Center and looks forward to new growth, visibility and development at our new office location,” Freshour said.

Another goal for Centro Hispano is inclusivity.