CER indicates announcement regarding casino project coming this week

Columbus Exposition and Racing is set to make a major announcement later this week regarding a planned casino project.

Two members of the organization declined to say exactly what the announcement entails nor give any other information. But, CER member Tom Jackson indicated to The Telegram back in May that he and the other members would like to have a decision about the casino operator before the conclusion of the Columbus live racing meet.

Columbus horse racing at Ag Park opened for the season on June 11 and closes a 10-day meet on Saturday afternoon.

Since voters overwhelmingly approved three ballot measures in November that authorized casino gaming at Nebraska race tracks, CER has been in negotiations with three potential operators. Whichever operator is chosen will fund what Jackson told the Telegram in February would likely be a $50 million project that includes a casino, race track, event center and 4-H pavilion.

Jackson and fellow CER member Dan Clarey declined to provide any other specifics. Clarey simply stated: "there will be an announcement this week."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}