 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CER indicates announcement regarding casino project coming this week
0 Comments
alert top story

CER indicates announcement regarding casino project coming this week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Columbus Horse Races

Horses break from the gate during opening night of the 2021 Columbus horse racing season on June 11 at Ag Park. Columbus Exposition and Racing has indicated a big announcement regarding a planned casino project is coming this week.

Columbus Exposition and Racing is set to make a major announcement later this week regarding a planned casino project.

Two members of the organization declined to say exactly what the announcement entails nor give any other information. But, CER member Tom Jackson indicated to The Telegram back in May that he and the other members would like to have a decision about the casino operator before the conclusion of the Columbus live racing meet.

Columbus horse racing at Ag Park opened for the season on June 11 and closes a 10-day meet on Saturday afternoon.

Do you care about Columbus news and sports teams? Subscribe to The Columbus Telegram today to get the latest scoop!

Since voters overwhelmingly approved three ballot measures in November that authorized casino gaming at Nebraska race tracks, CER has been in negotiations with three potential operators. Whichever operator is chosen will fund what Jackson told the Telegram in February would likely be a $50 million project that includes a casino, race track, event center and 4-H pavilion.

Jackson and fellow CER member Dan Clarey declined to provide any other specifics. Clarey simply stated: "there will be an announcement this week."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

WarHorse Gaming LLC, part of Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development corporation of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, is in a partnership with the Nebraska Horseman's Benevolent and Protective Agency to build and operate casinos in Omaha, Lincoln and South Sioux City. The Lincoln project has been revealed to include a $255 million price tag and an eventual 200-day horse racing season.

CER hasn't indicated during the negotiating process which three casino operators were in the running for the Columbus site. A sale for the land at the previous Columbus Events Center, also previously Wishbones, went through in May.

Elite Casino Resorts will operate the property at Grand Island Fonner Park. Elite owns Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport, Iowa.

Nebraska has six horse racing tracks where casino gambling can become a reality. Hastings, because of its proximity to Grand Island, doesn't currently have any casino plans in the works.

Regardless of planned projects, construction is awaiting the creation of a state gaming commission then approval of that commission by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Jackson stated when interviewed for the May 13 story that Columbus Ag Park would likely still hold live racing next year. He anticipated the project to be completed in 2023.

A casino that includes 500 slot machines, 15 to 20 tables games, restaurants, a sports bar and sports book are part of the vision for Columbus.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News