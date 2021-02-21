CER seeks to make casino 'a community project'

Initially, that was the only motivation for the five men of CER. All had an involvement in the racing industry at some point in their lives, and each got involved to keep it going in Columbus. Through agreements with the Platte County Agricultural Society and Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association, purses were funded, food and beverage vendors were contracted and race days were offered. Yet, other than food vendors, hardly anyone involved made any money.

Because Columbus has had racing for nearly a century, maintaining the tradition, over making it a lucrative endeavor, has been the focus for everyone involved. Just how long that could have continued is hard to say. Without November's vote, it seems unlikely that Columbus would still have a race meet within a decade.

Racing once thrived in the Cornhusker State. Ak-sar-ben Race Track in Omaha was one of the premier racing sites in the United States, reaching a No. 9 ranking in 1983 with a daily attendance of over 13,000. But when casino gambling opened across the river in Iowa in the early 1990s, the Nebraska racing industry fell on hard times. Ak-sar-ben closed in 1995. Other locations remained operational, but most tracks in the state are offering the minimum amount of race days in order to maintain licenses.