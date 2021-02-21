CER seeks to make casino 'a community project'

Columbus Exposition and Racing was preparing to offer the 2020 Columbus Agricultural Park horseracing season in the spring for the first time in decades last year. Then everything came to a screeching halt.
As the COVID-19 pandemic came to the United States and life was put on hold, horse racing was no exception.
For the first time in decades, horse racing at Ag Park in Columbus was set for nine days on the track in late May and into June as part of a plan from the racing commission to better line up the Nebraska racing calendar. In an effort to keep more horses, owners, trainers, jockeys, stewards and support staff in the state, the racing commission devised a schedule with little or no gaps between a season that started in February in Grand Island and ended in Columbus just before Labor Day.
Would it have made a difference in Nebraska's struggling racing industry? That question will never be answered. But after voters overwhelmingly approved casino gambling in the November general election, the partial racing season of 2020 may soon become a minor footnote in a potentially bigger, brighter future.
Ballot measures 429, 430 and 431, each approved by over 65% of voters, established a state gaming commission. It also allowed casino gambling at Nebraska race tracks and created a tax on casino gambling to send part of the money to the state and local governments.
Casino gambling and the ability for Nebraska race tracks to begin self-funding operations, most importantly, race purses, provides a lifeline to an industry that has been struggling for decades.
Ideally, not only will horse racing benefit, but local economies could reap the biggest rewards. A new casino and race track provide building opportunities, jobs, property tax relief and entertainment value.
Columbus is one of those local economies, along with Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Hastings and South Sioux City.
"This is a community project," CER member Tom Jackson said. "We'll have to have support from the city, the county and a casino operator, but I believe the amount of revenue we can generate will more than cover this in the long run.
"... It will bring entertainment value to the community like it's never seen before."
Nebraska Horseracing faces uncertain future
Jackson is one of five board members of Columbus Exposition & Racing that formed in 2013 when the state racing commission failed to receive any applications for the Columbus racing license. Jackson and his partners, Dan Clarey, Dennis Hall, Russell Placzek and Chad Sucha, stepped in and kept racing alive. The group has been sponsoring the Columbus race season ever since.
Initially, that was the only motivation for the five men of CER. All had an involvement in the racing industry at some point in their lives, and each got involved to keep it going in Columbus. Through agreements with the Platte County Agricultural Society and Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association, purses were funded, food and beverage vendors were contracted and race days were offered. Yet, other than food vendors, hardly anyone involved made any money.
Because Columbus has had racing for nearly a century, maintaining the tradition, over making it a lucrative endeavor, has been the focus for everyone involved. Just how long that could have continued is hard to say. Without November's vote, it seems unlikely that Columbus would still have a race meet within a decade.
Racing once thrived in the Cornhusker State. Ak-sar-ben Race Track in Omaha was one of the premier racing sites in the United States, reaching a No. 9 ranking in 1983 with a daily attendance of over 13,000. But when casino gambling opened across the river in Iowa in the early 1990s, the Nebraska racing industry fell on hard times. Ak-sar-ben closed in 1995. Other locations remained operational, but most tracks in the state are offering the minimum amount of race days in order to maintain licenses.
Nebraska voters have had opportunities to help the industry before, but ballot measures were defeated in 2004 and 2006. Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development corporation of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, took up a campaign titled "Keep the Money in Nebraska" for a third try. The latest attempt proved to be the charm.
“The initial five of us got involved for the horse racing; we had all been involved in horse racing. …We always hoped that (a casino) would be the situation, but that was a gamble," Jackson said. "If we hadn’t gotten the approval for casino gaming, I don’t know how long horse racing could have survived in Nebraska; I know it wouldn’t have survived in Columbus because other states had a competitive advantage by subsidizing racing with casinos.”
The vision
Overwhelming approval by the voters makes Columbus one of six locations in the state where a casino can be built and operated.
Recently, plans for a $200 million project were unveiled in Lincoln. That won't be the price tag in Platte County. Jackson said CER is looking at a price tag of around $50 million for a new horse track, casino, hotel, events center and 4-H pavilion.
CER has located land along "a major thoroughfare," as Jackson put it, is in the process of interviewing casino operators and has formalized designs about how the project will be developed.
The sale for the land isn't set to close until early May, thus, Jackson declined to identify the exact location Additionally, three casino operators have made proposals for the development that are being considered. CER would prefer to have an operator selected within 30 days or by the end of the first quarter of the year.
A casino that includes 500 slot machines and 15 to 20 table games, restaurants, a sports bar and sports book are part of the vision. Track plans are for a grass meadow, not a dirt surface, similar to Kentucky Downs in Franklin, Kentucky. A grass meadow, Jackson said, would make the land serviceable for more than just the 12 to 15 days of racing.
CER is working with the state racing commission and the horsemen for a strategy on how to run a successful, profitable short season meet around what will be longer meets in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island.
At the moment, it appears the future Columbus race season will remain in the late summer and early fall, overlapping a portion of the Lincoln meet. Running in conjunction with Lincoln would allow horsemen to run at both locations but rely mostly on Lincoln and its barn space. Columbus is taking more of a boutique approach to horse care instead of long-term stays in barn facilities.
Funding and financing
Who pays for what, how much and for how long are all the details being sorted out currently.
CER may invest in the project, but, again, that matter is part of the current negotiations the group is having with possible operators. The building of the track will be fully funded by CER, that much he can confirm.
"Structuring rewards programs, structuring debt, negotiating debt, negotiating equity, the term of contracts...those things take time, and that's why my life has been so hectic," Jackson said. "We're trying to make sure it's done right on our side."
Any assistance from the City would be identical to any other building project, City Administrator Tara Vasicek said. Those could potentially include tax increment financing, designation as an enhanced employment area and economic development funds if the developers qualify. And, of course, there might be the need to build or add to water, sewer and electrical infrastructure.
"The only City involvement in a casino project would be working them through the development process and making available any tools we have available to the project," Vasicek said. "Like we do for all other projects in Columbus."
The $200 million project in Lincoln is moving forward following a rezoning request by the developers. A height waiver for the planned hotel was also necessary.
But in Platte County, there are no such zoning laws in place requiring similar requests. In the city of Columbus, Vasicek said the Unified Land Development Ordinance determines the guidelines for all development. Part of the guidelines require a buffer between zones of different classifications.
The kind of project appropriate for the area as well as all the fine print that goes into drawing up contracts will begin to be resolved once a casino operator is selected.
Projecting a profitable future
Of course, while the voters approved casino gambling at Nebraska race tracks, that doesn't necessarily make all six locations viable. Hastings, for example, doesn't currently have a large casino project in the works because of its proximity to Grand Island.
The former Bernardo's Steakhouse building in Hastings was in renovations prior to the November election with the possibility of allowing some casino gambling. The building is owned by the Adams County Agricultural Society and leased to Hastings Exposition and Racing (HER).
But Hastings raced just once a year in order to maintain its ability to offer simulcast betting. The vicinity to Fonner Park in Grand Island made any sort of a race season, even a shortened one, mostly impossible. Comments made to the Hastings Tribune by HER founder Brian Becker indicated most of the space would likely be filled by slot machines.
Can Columbus, with Lincoln, Omaha and Grand Island nearly all within an equidistant drive support its own casino?
Jackson said yes.
“Feasibility studies show that over 75,000-plus patrons drive through Columbus to get to Casino Entertainment," he said. "This could provide up to $30 million-plus in revenue the City and County can capitalize on."
And there are other encouraging signs already in place. Jackson said breeders in Nebraska have purchased close to 100 mares to foal in Nebraska. There were, he estimated, only 25-30 mares in the state before the November vote created momentum.
Opening day?
Although CER and the casino operator work out the details, the State still has some of its own to decide. A state gaming commission has to be created, as approved by the initiatives, how sports gambling will be provided is under consideration and what regulations are necessary are just some of the few.
Other voter-approved initiatives in Nebraska have sometimes faced a delayed implementation. Voters chose to expand Medicaid in 2018, but the program wasn't enacted until 18 months later. The benefits to the state and local communities, and the majority of the vote garnered for casino gambling will almost certainly speed up the process in this case.
The Legislature’s General Affairs Committee held public hearings Feb. 1 on a series of bills related to the three ballot initiatives. Two bills introduced by committee chairman Sen. Tom Briese of Albion were among those discussed. Briese was an opponent of casino gambling who nevertheless seeks to make the process for taking the next step as smooth as possible.
“The voters in November delivered a mandate and that is they want the casinos at race tracks and they want the property tax relief that provides,” Briese said in a report by the Omaha World-Herald. “It is incumbent on us to ensure the will of the voters is respected.”
For Columbus, it appears racing at Ag Park will remain the status quo for the next two years. After that, Jackson and CER plan are aiming to revolutionize the Columbus community.
"I would like to say it's an 18-month project, but it will probably be closer to 2023 when we go," Jackson said. "I hope to soon be able to commit to racing in our new facility in 2023."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.