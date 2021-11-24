CFD provides safety tips for Thanksgiving, winter months

With the winter season and Thanksgiving holiday approaching, the City of Columbus wants to remind residents to stay safe for the upcoming holidays.

Columbus Interim Fire Chief Kyle Lingenfelter said it’s imperative that residents stay vigilant when cooking for Thanksgiving. He said they should never leave the oven or stove unattended.

“Don’t leave the house. It’s important to have someone there to keep an eye on it,” Lingenfelter said. “Don’t walk away from the stove.”

In case of grease fires, Lingenfelter said one of the worst options is to put water on it. Instead, the best choice is to cover it with a lid or baking sheet, he added.

“Once you do that, turn off the power to that burner and then let it cool down,” he said. “After 10-11 minutes, you can take that pan off and clean everything up.”

He also said if there’s a fire in the oven, don’t open it as the flames can spread. To stop the fire, folks should go to the home’s breaker panel and turn off the power to the oven.

“Ovens and microwaves are the best places for a fire because they are all contained,” Lingenfelter said. “Turn off the power to them. They’ll go out.”

Lingenfelter also said it’s important to make sure the oven is clean before cooking.

Mayor Jim Bulkley said he hopes folks remain safe during the holidays.

“Family gatherings and socializing this time of year is usually a bigger thing than normal,” he said. “Be careful of our celebrating. If we celebrate more than we should, we need to make sure we have designated drivers and we’ve got people who are responsible in the right places.

“It’s a time of year where everybody gets excited and sometimes we let our guard down. We don’t want to do that. Not only (remind) us as adults but we want to remind our children the same thing.”

Additionally, Nebraska Regional Poison Center offered a few "Do’s and Don’ts" in preparing for Thanksgiving to prevent food poisoning.

According to a press release from the center, Thanksgiving Day cooks should wash their hands using warm water and soap for 20 seconds before and after handling food and keep the turkey in its original wrapping. They should also keep the turkey refrigerated until ready to cook, defrost it by refrigeration or running cold water and use a meat thermometer to check if the turkey is done, ensuring the internal temperature is a minimum of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

The center also noted to store the turkey and stuffing separately and keep the turkey refrigerated and use it within three to four days. The stuffing and gravy also should be refrigerated and be used within one to two days.

The Nebraska Regional Poison Center said a frozen turkey shouldn’t be dethawed at room temperature. Individuals shouldn’t prepare food if they are sick. An uncooked thawed turkey should not be out of the refrigerator for longer than two hours.

Additionally, the oven shouldn't be set lower than 325 degrees Fahrenheit, leftovers shouldn’t be out on the counter longer than two hours and folks should not refreeze a completely thawed, uncooked turkey.

The center’s final note is to not to stuff turkeys as it makes it difficult for the internal temperature to reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit. If folks want to stuff their turkeys, they should do so lightly before cooking and leave room in the oven to cook the interior of the turkey, as well as the stuffing, according the poison center.

Meanwhile, with the outside temperatures dipping into below-freezing territory, Lingenfelter provided a few tips to avoid a house fire this winter. He said the fire department sees around a 30% increase in those types of calls during this time.

“The majority of our house fires are done in the wintertime,” Lingenfelter said. “They’re trying to heat things that they shouldn’t be heating. Especially with fireplaces, they don’t have (them) inspected so they throw logs in there and get ready for the season. They haven’t cleaned the chimney out so we get a lot of chimney fires that way.”

He added additionally folks will start a fire in the chimney by leaving it unattended.

He said the increase in house fire calls also comes down to space heaters. Individuals will plug the warming devices into power strips, which are not meant for space heaters, Lingenfelter said.

“They are meant to be plugged into the wall, not on extension cords at all,” he said.

Lingenfelter added most space heaters are now designed that if they tipped over, they will turn off. However, older models don’t have this function as they remain on and can potentially start a house fire, he said.

Lingenfelter said it’s important for residents to test their smoke detectors. Ideally, the battery in the detectors should be replaced every six months, however, some have a 10-year battery, Lingenfelter said. The latter option has the battery concealed into the smoke detector and when it reaches its decade lifespan, the whole detector should be replaced, he said.

“Those are really, really good choices,” Lingenfelter said.

For folks who aren’t aware of what type of smoke detector their home has, they can contact the American Red Cross. Through its Sound the Alarm program, a fire safety inspection can be done in which the Red Cross or a member of the fire department will examine the house. For more information, call 1-833-422-1751.

The program provides individuals to not only learn about their smoke and/or carbon dioxide detectors but also gives them a fire escape plan, Lingenfelter said. If their home is missing such detectors, the folks can receive new ones, he added.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

