CFD reminds residents to stay safe after drowning at Ernst Lake

Following a drowning at Ernst Lake earlier this week, the Columbus Fire Department is reminding the community to stay safe while participating in water activities.

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office press release, boaters discovered Kellie Allen, of Ernst Lake, in the water around 7 p.m. on May 9. Their body was recovered from the lake, which is located south of Columbus, a short time later.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Duncan Fire and Columbus Fire Rescue all responded to the scene. Polk County Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig said his department is currently waiting the autopsy results.

The sheriff’s office declined to further comment as the situation is an ongoing case.

The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) offered tips on how residents can remain safe while enjoying water activities.

CFD Cpt. Chris Warren noted people who swim in the river with moving water – which is known as swift water – need to be aware of the water’s speed and depth.

Hazards can also be hidden underneath the river surface, Warren said. Tree branches can snag someone’s foot while the current pulls them under, leading to potentially drowning, he added.

Warren said the best way to prevent this from occurring is by not going to the deeper areas of a given river.

Situational awareness plays a part in boating or other water sports and activities, Warren said. It’s best to stay a fair distance away from other boats and wear life jackets and other necessary safety equipment like water shoes.

Warren also cautioned to never swim alone.

“When you are around bodies of water and participating in swimming, you need to make sure you have other people around you and who can keep an eye out for you,” he said. “That’s because despite your age or physical ability – anything of that sort – medically anything can help.”

Warren said safety is also important when it comes to fishing. He noted even though several anglers enjoy fishing alone, it’s best to tell for them to tell someone their location and what time they will be back home. Also, their cell phone should be with them at all times.

The CFD captain also warned to not swim in the dark as lack of visibility can create a potentially dangerous situation.

Warren said drinking alcohol can play a harmful factor while in the water.

“It’s highly advised to not drink in excess while swimming or participating in water sports, especially boating,” he said. “There should be no drinking.”

Warren encouraged more folks to become CPR-certified as it can help those from potentially drowning.

“CPR gives them a higher chance of survival prior to our arrival,” he said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.