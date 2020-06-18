CFP hires a community response coach for Platte County

Reghan Holmberg has joined the Community and Family Partnership team as the new Platte County Community Response Coach.
The Community and Family Partnership (CFP) is a youth and family support organization. The Community Response program is just one of several programs CFP funds; it's also the largest.
“We’re really in the work of prevention. So what resources can we get to individuals and families in our communities that we serve so then they don’t have to go into higher systems of care,” CFP Coordinator Sarah Papa said.
Those systems include the child welfare system, the court system and probation. As the new community response coach for Platte County, Holmberg works with single- or two-parent families with children 18-years-old and younger, pregnant or parenting youth/young adults and young adults ages 19 to 24 who do not have children.
“At a very young age, I always envisioned helping others and helping alongside people. I’ve had a huge passion for kids since I was very young,” Holmberg said.
Holmberg grew up in Platte Center and earned a bachelor’s degree in human services/counseling and a minor in family life studies at Wayne State College. She noted that it’s nice to be back in the community.
“I’m excited to help families reach their full potential and gain that stability again,” Holmberg said.
Papa said CFP contracts with other agencies to do some community response coaching, but its reach in the community will be increased by having a CFP employee dedicated to the role.
The job of a community response coach, Papa said, is to help struggling individuals and families get back on their feet. That can be done by connecting them to community resources to help with financial instability, childcare, employment, and mental health. Other times it’s about making sure their basic needs for food, clothing, rent and utilities are being met.
“The family is driving the ship and the coach is really to help them navigate to where they need to go. They’re not working for a family, but they’re working with a family. It’s a collaborative effort and it’s also a voluntary service. The state or other entities aren’t mandating that our community response coaches be in the home,” Papa said.
CFP has relationships with a variety of community organizations in healthcare, the school system, and other basic need agencies like Columbus Emergency Relief or Simon House. Holmberg works with people who are referred to her, many of whom reach her through that local network of community support and relief organizations.
“Say you reach out to services with CNCAP (Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership) to find housing and they can’t help you. If the people at CNCAP have been informed by the family that they may need further assistance for needs to be met, they will refer them to community response coaching,” Holmberg said.
The referral that comes in from CNCAP may be assigned to Holmberg, who helps people identify their biggest needs, struggles and stressors. Then it’s her job to help people navigate programs and resources to meet those needs.
Holmberg said once people are introduced to one support organization or program, the local network of similar organizations takes over to get them where they need to go.
“Resources are available," Holmberg said. "A lot of people don’t know, if they move from another state or are starting fresh, they may not be aware of those types of things. I would encourage anybody that’s in a crisis or high-stress situation to reach out. Someone will be there on the other end to help guide them and get them back on their feet."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
