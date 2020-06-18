CFP hires a community response coach for Platte County

Papa said CFP contracts with other agencies to do some community response coaching, but its reach in the community will be increased by having a CFP employee dedicated to the role.

The job of a community response coach, Papa said, is to help struggling individuals and families get back on their feet. That can be done by connecting them to community resources to help with financial instability, childcare, employment, and mental health. Other times it’s about making sure their basic needs for food, clothing, rent and utilities are being met.

“The family is driving the ship and the coach is really to help them navigate to where they need to go. They’re not working for a family, but they’re working with a family. It’s a collaborative effort and it’s also a voluntary service. The state or other entities aren’t mandating that our community response coaches be in the home,” Papa said.

CFP has relationships with a variety of community organizations in healthcare, the school system, and other basic need agencies like Columbus Emergency Relief or Simon House. Holmberg works with people who are referred to her, many of whom reach her through that local network of community support and relief organizations.