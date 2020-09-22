CHALK ABOUT IT: Columbus artist using sidewalks to bring community happiness

“There’s a huge variety I’ve done, but characters are my favorite thing to do,” she said, noting she also had to put together a cartoon version of a recent area graduate upon request. “I freehand it all and just use my phone for reference.”

In some ways, “Walkie Chalkie” has been a long time coming for Arps. She discovered her natural ability to draw at an early age, recalling she often liked to doodle for fun. She grew up, married her husband, Nick, and they now have three teenage children (two daughters and a son). But when those kids were younger and using sidewalk chalk on the driveway for fun, the fire inside her reignited for drawing and fueled a passion for chalk specifically.

“I hadn’t drawn in a while,” she said of that time, noting she had done a lot of painting but never used chalk until playing with her kids. “But it felt really good when I started doing it again. Chalk became kind of a relaxing thing. When I was feeling crabby, I would go outside and chalked a lot. I’ve gotten better and better at it, and now I really enjoy doing it.”