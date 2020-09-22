CHALK ABOUT IT: Columbus artist using sidewalks to bring community happiness

One Columbus woman hopes transforming a bunch of sidewalks and driveways throughout town into art projects can bring a little joy to the community.
Melissa Arps has been putting her knack for drawing to good use the last few months, freehanding with only chalk various eye-popping designs in Pawnee Park and on neighborhood sidewalks and driveways upon request. That hobby has blossomed into a full-fledged business, “Walkie Chalkie.”
“I’ve always been interested in drawing. I’ve been drawing since I was really little,” Arps said. “But I haven’t been doing (Walkie Chalkie) that long. I really just got it going. I was unsure if Columbus was going to take to it – I had doubt. I really didn’t think it would be a hit.”
But those doubts vanished quickly over the summer. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in the spring, Arps has made a point to regularly spend a couple of hours each week in various areas of Pawnee Park putting her chalk to the pavement and leaving designs with her name and “Walkie Chalkie” imprint for folks to check out.
Those early drawings resulted in requests to chalk for area families on their driveways. She first was commissioned to put together a big dinosaur on a family’s driveway for a little boy’s birthday. Since then, her designs have varied from Disney characters, "Barbie," "Sonic the Hedgehog," vintage cars and inspirational messages, among other things. She’s also expanded into 3-D art, such as chalking Disney-Pixar’s “Dory” swimming in a pond on someone’s driveway.
“There’s a huge variety I’ve done, but characters are my favorite thing to do,” she said, noting she also had to put together a cartoon version of a recent area graduate upon request. “I freehand it all and just use my phone for reference.”
In some ways, “Walkie Chalkie” has been a long time coming for Arps. She discovered her natural ability to draw at an early age, recalling she often liked to doodle for fun. She grew up, married her husband, Nick, and they now have three teenage children (two daughters and a son). But when those kids were younger and using sidewalk chalk on the driveway for fun, the fire inside her reignited for drawing and fueled a passion for chalk specifically.
“I hadn’t drawn in a while,” she said of that time, noting she had done a lot of painting but never used chalk until playing with her kids. “But it felt really good when I started doing it again. Chalk became kind of a relaxing thing. When I was feeling crabby, I would go outside and chalked a lot. I’ve gotten better and better at it, and now I really enjoy doing it.”
Arps had been making her chalk creations simply for fun up until a few months ago when things changed upon a conversation with her mother, Cindy Hoadley. The two had heard about a person in Omaha making some money on the side with her own sidewalk art. Hoadley and the family encouraged Arps to consider pursuing a similar idea.
“She did some art in high school, but never went anywhere with it. She always had the ability to sit down and draw, so I always tried to encourage her. She is so creative,” Hoadley said. “I think it’s wonderful. She loves it. I hope people will really take her seriously for it. I think it’s a neat idea.”
Arps has really buckled down since starting and, though she enjoys the process of creating, she takes it quite seriously. She has traded in the common Crayola chalk for more expensive and higher-quality pastels that typically make it so a project can last up to one week (assuming there isn’t a downpour of moisture on it).
Commissioned projects vary in price (smaller ones are typically $45-$50 while bigger pieces range from $70-$100). The size and colors needed to complete the work are significant factors in price, she noted, adding it typically takes her one to three hours to complete a project.
Arps’ husband is highly supportive of his wife’s new endeavor.
“She’s got an amazing ability that’s for sure…” he said. “She’s an artist and has a real knack for sidewalk chalk, so hopefully it takes off for her. If she can make money doing something she loves, that’s great. If anybody can do that, it’s great.”
Arps said she is hoping “Walkie Chalkie” can bring joy to residents beyond the pandemic. Being able to make a little money for her work is a bonus on top of just doing something she already finds rewarding.
“Just getting to sit there and see people’s reactions to it. I just love it,” Arps said. “It just makes other people feel good, especially kids because they get so excited. I love all the smiles and reactions.”
“Walkie Chalkie” can be reached by finding its Facebook page or by calling 402-942-4616.
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.