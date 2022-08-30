Chalk It Up for CASA contest starts next week

In hopes of raising awareness for Court-Appointed Special Advocates, a statewide Chalk It Up for CASA contest will begin next week.

Held by the Nebraska CASA Association, the sidewalk art competition is going to take place from Sept. 6-19. People can take part in the contest by submitting a photo of their art – preferably with the artist in the photo – by 5 p.m. on Sept. 19, and they’re asked to work with their local CASA program to help publicize their work.

Lisa Rosendahl, outreach coordinator at the CASA Connection of Platte and Colfax Counties, said this year’s competition is “Step up to the Plate.” The organization needs new volunteers who will “step up to the plate” and advocate for children in foster care.

“It's to create awareness for CASA and to create awareness for our need for community volunteers,” Rosendahl said.

Rosendahl said the sidewalk art doesn’t necessarily have to go with the theme, but it’s encouraged and the theme can help give artists ideas.

The grand prize winner of last year’s competition was Claire Renner of Columbus. Rosendahl added it will be neat if this year’s winner is also from Columbus.

Similar to last year, there will be the following prizes: grand prize, $500; second place, $250; third place, $100; best children’s piece, $50; best family piece, $50; and people’s choice, $50.

“The judges are chosen by the Office of the State CASA Association and they choose a large range of judges, not just people involved in the arts,” Rosendahl said.

Judging will be based on overall design; originality and creativity; and interpretation and execution of the CASA mission, the need for more volunteers and this year’s theme.

There is no cost to enter the contest. The winners will be announced Sept. 26.

Rosendahl added she was unsure how many submissions there were in total for Columbus since they weren’t sent to her.

“I helped submit six last year, mostly from students involved with the Youth and Families for Christ program,” Rosendahl said. “They really jumped into it and they actually decorated the sidewalks at Frankfort Square. We're encouraging everyone – groups, individuals, families, classes, adults even – to get involved.”

She said those who want to create their art in front of a business or someone’s home should first ask for permission to do so.

Entries can be submitted at nebraskacasa.org/chalk-art-competition.html.

Rosendahl noted that people should also email the CASA Connection of Platte and Colfax Counties at casacoord@gmail.com when emailing their submissions so the local program can keep track of those in the area taking part in the competition.

Advocates spend time with the children at least once a month, attend meetings with professionals on the team, attend court hearings if possible and just get to know the children and their families. Volunteers need to be adults who can pass a background check and are willing to undergo free training provided by CASA.

Those interested in finding out more about volunteering at CASA can call 402-563-4944.