Challenges for starting a farm for those who don't speak English

Starting a farm can be challenging, especially for people who do not speak English, according to the Center for Rural Affairs.
The organization is hosting a bilingual workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 4 about starting a farm. Centro Hispano is promoting the event via social media. There is no charge for the virtual event, and registration can be completed by emailing lucias@cfra.org or eunicer@cfra.org.
“A lot of people who have come to our workshops have farmed in their home countries,” Center for Rural Affairs Senior Project Associate Kirstin Bailey said. “They’re looking specifically to learn how to get started farming here.”
Bailey, who lives on her family farm in Brainard, said the Center looks to help potential farmers with language barriers when dealing with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) offices. The Center also teaches them about new markets and new ways of doing business.
“The USDA does have access to translation services but we have long-lasting and trustworthy relationships with the USDA offices in this area and the participants,” she noted. “So sometimes they feel more comfortable with us being there and our translation that we provide them.”
The Center will also know more about the farms of participants, Bailey added, and can better relay what the USDA workers are saying.
Bailey and Lucia Schulz have been doing this together for five years. Project Assistant Eunice Ramirez is new to the team and said she has seen technology being a challenge for some, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One of the big challenges that I came across … when we took it virtual ... is just the computer skills for some of the people, hopping into Zoom or Google in general,” Ramirez said. “So we were able to meet with them and kind of teach them the basics and how to maneuver through Google.”
She added those are some of the success stories she has seen by teaching people how to navigate on a computer.
One way the Center for Rural Affairs provides an opportunity to network or find information is through the Facebook group Agricultores Latinos de Nebraska, or Nebraska Latino Farmers. Ramirez said Schulz runs the group.
This is Ramirez’s first year teaching the class, and she said she is excited.
“We did have a class back in (the fall) and it was just amazing,” she said. “We’re still working with them and just excited to see what their progress is going to be.”
Although the Facebook group provides an opportunity to find information, networking can be more difficult for those who speak Spanish.
"Land access is a really big challenge that both English and non-English speakers have faced, especially as a beginner. Sometimes they only want five to 10 acres (but) it's hard to find those small parcels of land," Bailey said. "To have a language barrier on top of that makes it really hard to make those connections
