Challenges for starting a farm for those who don't speak English

Bailey and Lucia Schulz have been doing this together for five years. Project Assistant Eunice Ramirez is new to the team and said she has seen technology being a challenge for some, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the big challenges that I came across … when we took it virtual ... is just the computer skills for some of the people, hopping into Zoom or Google in general,” Ramirez said. “So we were able to meet with them and kind of teach them the basics and how to maneuver through Google.”

She added those are some of the success stories she has seen by teaching people how to navigate on a computer.

One way the Center for Rural Affairs provides an opportunity to network or find information is through the Facebook group Agricultores Latinos de Nebraska, or Nebraska Latino Farmers. Ramirez said Schulz runs the group.

This is Ramirez’s first year teaching the class, and she said she is excited.

“We did have a class back in (the fall) and it was just amazing,” she said. “We’re still working with them and just excited to see what their progress is going to be.”

Although the Facebook group provides an opportunity to find information, networking can be more difficult for those who speak Spanish.