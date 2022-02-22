Chamber announces this year's rural recognition banquet recipients

Nebraska and agriculture go hand-and-hand so when the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes those in the field, they’re honoring the backbone of the state’s economy, chamber officials said.

“We, as a state, literally track nonfarm (and farm) employment, that’s one of the key metrics that the (Nebraska) Department of Labor tracks,” Chamber President Dawson Brunswick said. “That just shows you how important and massive the ag economy is in Nebraska.”

The chamber’s agribusiness committee has created an event to honor those in the ag field. The committee will do this again soon as it will host the Rural Recognition Banquet at 6 p.m. on March 22 at Ag Park, 822 15th St. Tickets cost $20 while complimentary tickets are available for all ag producers.

This year’s recipients are Adam Pieper as the Outstanding Area Farmer; Linda Egger, the Outstanding Woman in Agriculture; Dale Dicke, Outstanding Senior Farmer; and Central Confinement Service, LLC/Mid-Plains Industries, Outstanding Agribusiness Pioneer.

The chamber is currently working on the biographies for each recipient, Brunswick said.

This will be the first year that the banquet will be back in person since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Brunswick said the chamber is excited to honor the four recipients.

“All four have made a huge contribution to the area,” he said. “All of them have been involved in agriculture for a long time. I think that’s why the committee made the decision that they did on wanting to honor those four.”

Chamber Events and Administrative Coordinator Jessica Cabán said it’s important to honor those in the agribusiness community.

“They deserve to be recognized for their hard work,” she said.

The banquet will also recognize last year’s winners. Despite not hosting an event for them, a video was created last year to highlight the farmers’ achievements.

The 2021 recipients were BJ Barcel of Barcel Landscape Products, Agribusiness Pioneer; Dean Hanke, Ag Impact; Tim Mueller, Outstanding Area Farmer; Mark Jenny, Outstanding Senior Farmer; and Kelly Jackson, Outstanding Woman in Agriculture.

Jackson started in the ag field at the age of 4 by assisting her family rake in crops for their business, Daniels Produce. During the summers, Jackson helped with growing beans and tied-up tomatoes. She also worked at the Farmers Market and roadside stands, selling produce.

A third-generation rancher, Jenny co-owned his first land at 17-years-old. He and a friend went in on a 160-acre farm before buying out his business partner. Jenny had helped to tend to the farm, which ended up expanding to over 6,000 acres.

Hanke has given his time teaching the youth.

Beginning his teaching career in Iowa, Hanke relocated to Columbus to become Lakeview’s first vocational ag instructor and Future Farmers of America adviser in 1969. During his tenure, the ag program raised from 35 students to 135. The program also had a total of two teachers, seven classes and a cooperative educational program with on-the-job training and young farmers program.

Barcel and his family have a long history in the Columbus area. The family is known to have “sawdust in their veins,” according to the videos. Barcel’s grandfather initially went into the lumber game as he operated a part-time sawmill while farming.

The final honoree, Mueller, has been a long time farmer in Columbus.

After a year in college, Mueller returned home to aid his brother in starting Mueller Sprinklers and working on his dad’s farm. As the elder Mueller was reaching retirement age, the younger Mueller assumed a bigger role in the operation, buying more land as time went on.

“With everything that’s happened since COVID, it’s one of those things that I’m really glad we can do it,” Brunswick said. “They’re definitely deserving of that in-person event.”

For more information, visit thecolumbuspage.com/events/rural-recognition-banquet.

