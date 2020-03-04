Chamber board eyes change: New members joining board in April

“Carlos, Kathy, Todd, Travis and Karina are each terrific examples of the diversity within our business members and our area residents,” Curry said. “Carlos owns and operates a small business. Todd has a strong background in manufacturing. Travis represents the area’s medical industry, and Fuchser’s career has been in both pre-and post- secondary academia, and Karina is well connected to the needs of our growing and diverse populations. I look forward to hearing our new directors’ contributions for how the Chamber can support its members and advance the economic development of our business community.”

“I am so honored to be selected to serve on the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. I was born and raised in this area, and I’m dedicated to seeing Columbus continue to grow and prosper,” Tessendorf said. “With my background in business, healthcare, and banking, I hope to bring an interesting perspective to the Board.”

Fuchser also expressed her interest in serving.

“The ties between education, workforce and business is essential to serving the needs of our area,” she said. “I hope to make a difference in the conversations we have about our community, while learning along the way.”

The slate of new members will officially begin their terms at the Chamber’s April 27, 2020, meeting.

