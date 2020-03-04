Chamber board eyes change: New members joining board in April

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce will be welcoming some new members to its Board of Directors.
During its February meeting, the Columbus Area Chamber board unanimously elected four new members to each serve a three-year term from 2020-2023 and confirmed the appointment of its ex-officio members.
Carlos Velasquez, owner of Pacific Window Tint; Dr. Kathy Fuchser, president of Central Community College – Columbus; Todd Duren, vice president of corporate services for Loup Power District; and Travis Tessendorf, owner of Tessendorf Chiropractic, will all assume responsibilities on the Board of Directors. They fill vacancies left by directors Sarah Pillen, Dr. Luke Lemke, Dr. Randy Hinze, and Dennis Grennan, each of whom has completed his or her years of service.
“I sincerely thank these business leaders who have worked alongside me on the board,” said Chad Dyhrkopp, who is also completing his term as chairman of the Board. “They made our work fun and rewarding.”
Dyhrkopp will remain on the board another year, leading the Chamber’s Admirals and Past Presidents committees. He will be replaced as chairman by the current Chair-Elect, Ken Curry, who will take the helm of the Board of Directors in April.
You have free articles remaining.
Also elected to serve as an ex-officio member is Centro Hispanos Executive Director Karina Perez. Other ex-officio members include Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley, Platte County Board of Supervisors Chair Jerry Engdahl and Department of Labor Manager Bernie Hansen.
“Carlos, Kathy, Todd, Travis and Karina are each terrific examples of the diversity within our business members and our area residents,” Curry said. “Carlos owns and operates a small business. Todd has a strong background in manufacturing. Travis represents the area’s medical industry, and Fuchser’s career has been in both pre-and post- secondary academia, and Karina is well connected to the needs of our growing and diverse populations. I look forward to hearing our new directors’ contributions for how the Chamber can support its members and advance the economic development of our business community.”
“I am so honored to be selected to serve on the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. I was born and raised in this area, and I’m dedicated to seeing Columbus continue to grow and prosper,” Tessendorf said. “With my background in business, healthcare, and banking, I hope to bring an interesting perspective to the Board.”
Fuchser also expressed her interest in serving.
“The ties between education, workforce and business is essential to serving the needs of our area,” she said. “I hope to make a difference in the conversations we have about our community, while learning along the way.”
The slate of new members will officially begin their terms at the Chamber’s April 27, 2020, meeting.