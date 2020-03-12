Chamber celebration postponed
Chamber celebration postponed

Feb. 28 Agribusiness Breakfast 1

Brad Christensen, center, the chair of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce's Agribusiness Committee, listens in on a conversation while Chamber President Jeanne Schieffer writes down meeting minutes Friday at Stack n' Steak. This month's Agribusiness Breakfast was focused on preparations for this year's Rural Recognition Banquet, to be held March 24 at the Platte County Ag Park.

 ZACH ROTH, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce announced that it would be postponing their annual Chamber Celebration for at least one month due to the potential spread of COVID-19.

Jeanne Schieffer, Chamber president, said that the spread of the virus has forced the organization to try to find a new date when the dust has cleared.

"We will look for a new date in which to hold the celebration, with hopes that efforts to contain and control the spread of the coronavirus have been achieved and public concern is eliminated," Schieffer said.

Ted Carter, the new president of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was slated to be the keynote speaker, with former Chamber President K.C. Belitz receiving the Rich Anderson Award for his volunteer work in Columbus and beyond.

There have been 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, but with a reported lack of testing, there are more cases that have been unconfirmed. At the current time, there have been no confirmed cases in Platte, Colfax, Butler, Boone or Nance counties.

 

