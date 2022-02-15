Chamber gives legislative update

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce has shown interest in a number of bills during the current legislative session, ranging in topic from sales tax to education.

On Monday afternoon, Chamber members gathered on Zoom for a status update on several bills of interest to the Columbus area community.

Chamber President Dawson Brunswick kicked off the conversation with a rundown on how the Nebraska legislature is dealing with the state's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

"The state chamber has put together a proposal that would use roughly $400,000 of (the state's ARPA allocation) on workforce -- working with community colleges, working to increase workforce housing," Brunswick said. "We haven't been on record either way with that yet, but I would say we're generally supportive of those areas, as they're key areas the Chamber is always working on with housing and workforce development."

Brunswick indicated that local interests have been focused on promoting an approach to ARPA allocation that would ensure the Columbus Community Hospital's $15 million ARPA funding request for its field house project would receive at least $5 to $6 million.

Brunswick said the Chamber also submitted written testimony opposing LB873, based on a request to do so from Central Community College.

"It would impact (the college's) ability to receive funding through property taxes," Brunswick said. "...With Central Community College's work in workforce and our current workforce needs, we felt this was not a good time to inhibit them and the great work they do."

Discussion then turned to LB984, proposed by District 22 Sen. Mike Moser. The bill would effectively reduce the state's share of sales tax collection, ensuring more money stays with businesses.

"During a breakfast with Sen. Moser he stated this was essentially a way to help retailers pay for the credit card processing fees that they incur to collect sales tax," Brunswick said.

LB876 -- a bill that would introduces changes to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission -- also got some air time during the Monday afternoon Chamber Zoom call.

Brunswick said the bill would prohibit new race tracks from being built within a certain distance of existing tracks. He said the bill would effectively eliminate a race track proposal near Norfolk.

"It was proposed originally at a 50-mile radius," Brunswick said. "...But there's been discussions going on to make it 75 miles."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

