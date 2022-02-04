Chamber holding membership drive

The theme of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce's annual membership drive -- going on this month -- is "you are worth it."

"(Becoming a Chamber member) is reinvesting in your business, it's reinvesting in the Columbus area community," Chamber President Dawson Brunswick said.

Businesses who make a three-year membership commitment to the Chamber this month will receive a $1,000 advertising credit with The Columbus Telegram and radio broadcasting company Alpha Media.

"(During) our annual membership drive we really focus on bringing on new members to the chamber so they can experience the benefits...from referrals to member-to-member advertising -- all the different things we try to do as a Chamber every day," Brunswick said.

Brunswick stressed that any area business is eligible for Chamber membership, not just businesses or business owners located in Columbus.

"Lindsay Manufacturing and companies up in the Lindsay and Humphrey areas invest in us. The David City area has people who invest in the Columbus Area Chamber. Monroe, Schuyler -- we are truly an area organization and we advocate for the area," Brunswick said.

Chamber Membership and Community Engagement Director Sandie Fischer is heavily involved in the membership drive. She said the Chamber keeps a list of roughly 500 different prospects to scout out.

"We have that constant list of different businesses that we try to keep up to date," Fischer said. "Maybe some of them dropped (membership) a couple of years ago but we want to get back to them because the Chamber is the only organization in our community where the focus is...wanting businesses to succeed. We're that go-to point."

While Fischer is working to bring new members on board, she said the most-asked question is what the Chamber does.

The Chamber is responsible for putting on a number of local events, including some Columbus Days festivities, Santa's Arrival, Taste of Columbus and Red, White, Kaboom!

"People see those types of things, but sometimes they don't realize we also have a transportation committee, we have a legislative committee, we have an ag committee," Fischer said. "...You have an opportunity to serve on those committees and be involved in what takes place in our community."

Brunswick said, "almost every penny" invested in the Chamber is reinvested in the community.

"We are a membership organization. There are no prerequisites or requirements. We have different rates for individuals, nonprofits. Any person or organization, regardless of business affiliation, can join. We don't approve members, we just welcome them with open arms," Brunswick said.

