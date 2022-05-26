Chamber holds 2022-2023 Annual Celebration

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and its many constituents met at the River’s Edge Ramada Hotel and Convention Center in Columbus for the Annual Celebration banquet for 2022-2023.

The celebration, according to Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick, is a networking opportunity as well as an awards ceremony.

"My big thing is bringing people together. If you look across the room, you’ll see chamber members from across the community in all different sectors," Brunswick said. "We have all sorts of members here to honor one another and themselves and to network."

Every year, the Athena, Archway, Charles Farnham and Rich Anderson awards are presented to individuals the chamber feels contribute to the chamber and the community.

The Athena Award for the businesswoman of the year was presented to Miki Naylor of Union Bank and Trust, for her passion for serving others in the community. Naylor has volunteered for many area organizations and events and has been a Red Cross blood donor for over 40 years.

The Archway Award for businessman of the year was presented to Jay Jackson of Jackson Services, Inc. for his involvement in the community, particularly with youth. Jackson has coached youth football, worked with the Boy Scouts of America, and is active in his church, Platte College (currently known as Central Community College) and Pheasants Forever.

The Charles Farnham award is presented to an individual who volunteers a lot in their community, particularly outside of their job duties. This year, it was awarded to Vanessa Oceguera, executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful, for her work with the Columbus Noon Rotary, the chamber and its engaging diversity committee, Reality 101, Columbus Days and more.

Last, the Rich Anderson Award is presented to somebody with exemplary volunteer work within the chamber, like its namesake Richard "Rich" Anderson. The award was named after Rich to honor him following his passing in 2010.

The Rich Anderson Award this year was given to Mary Wiegard of the Platte Valley Literacy Association for her work with the chamber as a commodore, working with the Reality 101 activity, mock interviews for local high schoolers and her future work with Taste of Columbus.

K.C. Belitz was also honored with this award for 2020, one of the years they had to cancel the event.

Rich Anderson's wife, Robin Anderson, attended the event and was happy the chamber had the award to recognize not just Rich's hard work, but those who come after him. Rich was the only chamber president to serve two terms, in addition to his many volunteer positions in the community.

"He was on a lot of committees, always volunteering. It’s a wonderful thing that they have this recognition in his honor. He’d be proud of that," Robin Anderson said.

Aside from the named awards, honors are given to local businesses and organizations who have been members of the chamber for years, particularly milestone years including 25, 50 and 75. One such organization is the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), who celebrated 25 years of chamber membership this year.

Scott Zwick, a committee member of Troop 276 in Columbus, represented BSA and accepted the award. Zwick said, like Brunswick, that this was a good networking opportunity on top of the recognition.

"It’s a great publicity thing, and that’s important. COVID-19 hit scouting really hard so being able to have this extra channel is really important," Zwick said.

In addition to honorees, several local government officials were in attendance. State Senators Patty Pansing Brooks, Mike Flood and Mike Moser as well as Mayor Jim Bulkley attended the event and were mentioned in the introductory speeches.

Membership and Community Engagement Director Sandie Fischer said those who attend, contribute and are honored at the event are invested in the chamber's involvement in the community.

"It helps businesses be successful by providing an opportunity to network. They know the chamber helps businesses be successful," Fischer said.

