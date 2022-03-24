Chamber holds rural recognition banquet for first time since COVID-19 pandemic

If there was one recurring word during the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Rural Recognition Banquet, it was "family."

That was used frequently when the area farmers received their awards Tuesday during the chamber’s agribusiness committee-hosted event at Ag Park, 822 15th St.

This year’s recipients were Adam Pieper as the Outstanding Area Farmer; Linda Egger, the Outstanding Woman in Agriculture; Dale Dicke, Outstanding Senior Farmer; and Central Confinement Service, LLC/Mid-Plains Industries, Outstanding Agribusiness Pioneer. (See columbustelegram.com for features on recipients.)

During the event, a video was played discussing each farmer’s background before they received their award and gave a speech.

“I think if you listen to all of tonight’s honorees, you will find one consistent. That word is family,” said Brad Christensen, the chamber agribusiness committee chairman. “They all talk more about their families than they do themselves. (Their) families have allowed them to do what they do and love what they do.”

Pieper drove that point home during his speech.

“(My parents) went through the farm crisis of the ‘80s and taught their kids that if you think and work hard and find a way to get things done, in the end, everything will work out,” Pieper said. “It’s about brothers, sisters and in-laws that at any one point in time will be here at my side.”

Christensen – who grew up on a fifth-generation farm - said the recipients are humble about the awards because they know it was family efforts that have made their operations successful.

“They didn’t start yesterday,” he said. “They grew up doing it, their grandfathers grew up doing it and they are passionate about it. It’s in their blood. This is what they and it’s what they want the next generation to do.”

Chamber President Dawson Brunswick said each honoree encapsulates “what makes Nebraska, Nebraska.”

“People are very humble and family-orientated,” he said. “… It truly shows how great it is to raise a family, grow a family and grow a family business. Everybody here tonight was an amazing example of that.”

This was the first year that the banquet was back in person since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Because of this, the agribusiness committee used the banquet to recognize the 2021 recipients.

They were BJ Barcel of Barcel Landscape Products, Agribusiness Pioneer; Dean Hanke, Ag Impact; Tim Mueller, Outstanding Area Farmer; Mark Jenny, Outstanding Senior Farmer; and Kelly Jackson, the Outstanding Woman in Agriculture.

“We are so gracious to actually get back, have our event in person and celebrate our families,” Christensen said. “That’s why we really felt like we needed to honor our last year’s award winners as well. They never got the chance to have their family come here and watch the videos together and spend that time and be honored by the rest of their peer group.”

Brunswick said he was glad to see the banquet was packed after the hiatus.

“Agriculture is strong and it’s still the livelihood of our community,” he said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

