Chamber hoping to build off of strong 2021 into next year

After a positive 2021, Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce officials said they are looking forward to what’s in store next year.

“2021 was overall a great year for Columbus,” Chamber President Dawson Brunswick said. “A lot of good things were announced. There are so many things on the horizon that are going to be taking place.”

He said the goal heading into 2022 is to continue supporting “game-changer projects” like the Columbus Community Hospital’s field house and the incoming casino.

Meanwhile, the chamber wants to continue supporting its members and relaying communication through various media outlets, Brunswick said.

“We want to give them the information they need and inform them of the work that we are doing,” Brunswick said.

He added the information can range from potential funding sources and state regulations to upcoming events like Columbus Days or Red, White, Kaboom!

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Membership and Community Engagement Director Sandie Fischer said she’s excited for the upcoming Columbus Days, which is held annually in the summer. The committee for the event has begun to plan and has decided that this year's theme will be “Nightmare on 13th St.,” a play off of the movies “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Friday the 13th.” Additionally, the committee has floated the idea of a night parade, Fischer said.

“It will definitely be something new,” she said, with a laugh.

Fischer added this past year was marked by how people have adapted and “picked up the pieces” from the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Columbus, business owners were still able to grow their companies while others found opportunities to offer more services, she said.

“It’s amazing,” Fischer said. “It just shows what our community is all about.”

Brunswick – who relocated to Columbus in the spring to become the chamber president – said he believes he came to the area at the right time. Shortly after he started, the CCH announced it was moving forward on its field house project. The field house is designed to be both a sports complex and location for wellness, fitness, child care and rehabilitation services.

Then in a span of a few months, there was an announcement of an incoming casino, as well as construction commencing on the Columbus Community Building, Brunswick said.

“It’s a great time to call Columbus home and move to Columbus,” he said. “… There can’t be a better time to do that. There are so many good things going on for the community for years to come.”

However, in 2022, a topic of discussion will include the COVID-19 pandemic. Brunswick said he thinks Columbus is in a good place thanks in part to the vaccine, boosters and the work done by the East-Central District Health Department.

“We have enough resources to make decisions as it comes up and as programs come up,” he said. “… I think everybody is adapting. We are doing the same thing. We’re still offering things via Zoom.”

For example, Nebraska Sen. Mike Moser is planning to speak at the chamber next month and the staff plans on having the discussion held in-person and over Zoom, Brunswick said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

