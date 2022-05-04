Chamber hosts Vehicle Day

North Park Elementary School first-graders Christina and Daisy were all smiles as they locked arms, learning how to cross a crosswalk made out of chalk at Vehicle Day.

The girls – along with the rest of their class – were at the State Farm station where the business was teaching kids road safety. The station was one of several visits first-grade students made May 3 at Ag Park, 822 15th St.

The kids and their teacher went to each vehicle station for a few minutes to learn more about the business' automobiles or equipment.

The vehicles ran the gamut -- there were construction equipment, police cruisers, a dump truck and a helicopter. There were also vehicles from the City of Columbus, Platte County and Loup Power District. Around 500 students attended the event, which was held by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and Nebraska Public Power District.

The students came from Columbus Public Schools, Lakeview Community Schools, Columbus Catholic Schools, Columbus Christian, Immanuel Lutheran and Christ Lutheran.

Chamber President Dawson Brunswick said the event allowed first graders to learn more about local vehicles.

“So when they drive around with their parents, they can say, 'Mom, I know what that truck or what that vehicle does!’” Brunswick said. “That’s the whole point of this event. It’s to expose kids early on because more and more are finding out what they want to do earlier and earlier in life. If we can spark that passion and help them have that passion in Columbus, that’s really what the chamber is interested in.”

North Park first grade teacher Christina Jareske said her students were having a blast at the event. She noted they enjoyed the helicopter, medical transport and some of the construction equipment.

“They’re very curious about (the vehicles),” Jareske said.

Brunswick said Vehicle Day has been made possible by the work of NPPD Careers Outreach Specialist Kim Liebig. She noted the event brings out the fun for the presenters as well as the kids.

“As I was talking to some of them, one gentleman was going to his grandson,” Liebig said. “Some of the other presenters said their child was going to be here today.”

Brunswick said he also appreciated the different entities presenting their vehicles to the students.

“It really shows that these people took a day to invest in these kids,” he said. “… The hope is these businesses can volunteer their time and help spark the passions of some of these kids. With all the chamber programs, we ask for volunteers because ultimately the chamber is what our members are and getting our members to showcase what they do day in and day out.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

