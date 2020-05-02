Chamber, Lakeview grad power hand sanitizer giveaway

“We only have a couple dozen more (left),” Schieffer said. “We’ve been giving the rest of them out today as people heard about it. We went through our list and invited some that we started with. Almost all of them are gone.”

In a press release from the Ethanol Board, Flodman said that due to shortages of hand sanitizer brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, he swung into action in order to make sure that people were able to get the hand sanitizer needed to protect their customers. Interestingly, the process for making it included having to register the Innovation Campus’ Food Processing Center as a drug manufacturer in order for the process of making the sanitizer to be legal.

“We hoped we could find a way to overcome some of the obstacles our fuel-grade ethanol producers were facing,” Flodman said. “This partnership with the Food Processing Center was key because it is an FDA-approved facility for the production of food. Without them, none of this would have happened.”