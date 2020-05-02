Chamber, Lakeview grad power hand sanitizer giveaway

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday gave away a large quantity of hand sanitizer made with the assistance of a Lakeview graduate.
The chamber had received more than 200 gallons of hand sanitizer to give to local small businesses in the area. Priority was given to businesses that didn’t have a good supply chain to provide hand sanitizer to them in a safe manner; early childhood education, small mom-and-pop stores and businesses with sales clerks were given the first choice of the sanitizer.
The University of Nebraska’s Innovation Campus’ Food Processing Center, Great Plains, Inc. (a Nebraska-based ethanol plant) and the Nebraska Ethanol Board made this offer possible.
Hunter Flodman, an assistant professor of practice in chemical and biomolecular engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, teamed up with the chair of the Nebraska Ethanol Board, Jan tenBensel, to produce the sanitizer for distribution to communities throughout the state.
Flodman, a former Lakeview student, enlisted the help of people at the University of Nebraska School of Medicine and the UNL Innovation Campus to get the sanitizer made. As such, they managed to make and distribute more than 45,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to areas all over the state, some of which managed to find its way to Columbus.
Chamber President Jeanne Schieffer said that she found out about the project when she contacted tenBensel and secured enough hand sanitizer to give away to small businesses that may not have received any kind of hand sanitizer otherwise. The response she got proved to be more than overwhelming.
“We only have a couple dozen more (left),” Schieffer said. “We’ve been giving the rest of them out today as people heard about it. We went through our list and invited some that we started with. Almost all of them are gone.”
In a press release from the Ethanol Board, Flodman said that due to shortages of hand sanitizer brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, he swung into action in order to make sure that people were able to get the hand sanitizer needed to protect their customers. Interestingly, the process for making it included having to register the Innovation Campus’ Food Processing Center as a drug manufacturer in order for the process of making the sanitizer to be legal.
“We hoped we could find a way to overcome some of the obstacles our fuel-grade ethanol producers were facing,” Flodman said. “This partnership with the Food Processing Center was key because it is an FDA-approved facility for the production of food. Without them, none of this would have happened.”
Schieffer enlisted all of her staff and a few board members in order to distribute the sanitizer to visitors. Kathy Fuchser, president of Central Community College-Columbus, and Carlos Velazquez of Pacific Window Tint helped to give away the sanitizer to those in need. Schieffer noted that many businesses were in bad need of some kind of hand sanitizer; thus, this giveaway proved to be just what the doctor ordered.
“It’s either on backorder or waiting for their supply to come in,” Schieffer said. “It was welcomed by the businesses. It was gratifying to know that we were providing something that they want to offer their customers to make their environment and their stores and their facilities a cleaner, safer place.”
It all goes back to the Chamber’s work in being a resource during this time, helping businesses with things like small business loans and even providing them with hand sanitizer when it’s most needed and appreciated.
“That’s what the Chamber exists to do, to help our members,” Schieffer said. “This is one way that we can do that. We certainly want to support all our businesses in the Columbus community and we are grateful to the members that invest in us, and we want to invest our time and our talents in them.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
