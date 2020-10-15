Chamber Legislative Committee to host Sen. Mike Moser

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Committee will host state Sen. Mike Moser (R-Columbus, District 22) at 10 a.m. Monday in its office.
A limited number of people will be allowed to attend in-person due to COVID-19, but those interested will be able to attend virtually, said Sharyle Sands, Chamber vice president who also serves on the Legislative Committee.
“We’re only allotting up to a dozen people here at the Chamber office … we wanted to make sure we had plenty of 6-foot distancing. We offered the Zoom availability so people can ask the senator questions,” Sands said.
People can registered for the event by calling the Chamber at 402-564-2769.
Moser noted that residents will have the chance to ask questions or comment on political happenings.
“We’ll talk about things we did this last spring in the session and what things are coming up,” Moser said. “We’ll talk a little bit about the ballot questions if people have questions about it. Some of the constitutional amendments, we can talk about them.”
Moser said a common question he’s been getting is about a proposed amendment that would remove slavery as punishment for a crime in Nebraska’s constitution.
“The constitution still has a provision that allows the state to use prisoners as slave labor. That law is still on the books,” Moser said. “It hasn’t been used for decades but, nonetheless, that law is still on the books so the legislature approved it for the ballot so it could be considered by the voters. It’s really kind of a housekeeping thing. It’s not in the spirit of where Nebraska is as far as racial equality and racial justice.”
Due to the type of law it is, voters must be the ones to decide on it being repealed. Moser said it’s important for residents to be comfortable with voting on the matter.
“Some citizens called asking if this somehow affects community service, and community service sentences are in lieu of a more serious punishment given by the judge for whatever crime you may be accused of. It’s in no way related to the slavery terminology that we’re trying to (update),” Moser said.
Sands explained that the Chamber’s Legislative Committee regularly hosts political representatives, as well as follow and support pro-business legislation.
“This past legislative session, the committee was watching and supporting rural workforce housing legislation. They also, over the years, have supported modernizing economic incentive programs,” Sands said.
Whether face-to-face or online, interested residents are invited to participate in the event.
“It’s just chance for the citizens to ask questions, give suggestions,” Moser said. “With the pandemic, it’s been difficult to talk to people. There haven’t been as many events.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
