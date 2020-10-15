Chamber Legislative Committee to host Sen. Mike Moser

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Committee will host state Sen. Mike Moser (R-Columbus, District 22) at 10 a.m. Monday in its office.

A limited number of people will be allowed to attend in-person due to COVID-19, but those interested will be able to attend virtually, said Sharyle Sands, Chamber vice president who also serves on the Legislative Committee.

“We’re only allotting up to a dozen people here at the Chamber office … we wanted to make sure we had plenty of 6-foot distancing. We offered the Zoom availability so people can ask the senator questions,” Sands said.

People can registered for the event by calling the Chamber at 402-564-2769.

Moser noted that residents will have the chance to ask questions or comment on political happenings.

“We’ll talk about things we did this last spring in the session and what things are coming up,” Moser said. “We’ll talk a little bit about the ballot questions if people have questions about it. Some of the constitutional amendments, we can talk about them.”

Moser said a common question he’s been getting is about a proposed amendment that would remove slavery as punishment for a crime in Nebraska’s constitution.

