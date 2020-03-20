Chamber, local DOL offer support, help businesses/employees navigate through crisis

Alongside the community’s health professionals’ and schools’ aggressive implementation of processes to reduce the spread of the coronavirus through human contact, local businesses are also addressing challenges caused by the coronavirus.
School closings, limited services and potential employee absenteeism due to self- or required quarantines are forcing some businesses to adjust workers’ schedules, change customer service hours, and assess payroll impacts.
On Monday, the Columbus Chamber staff fielded calls from businesses, many of which were related to how the COVID-19 virus is affecting them with fewer customers, employees and revenues.
“One restaurant owner called to say he had only a skeleton crew due to employees needing to stay home with their children. He also employed several high school students who also weren’t available for work,” Chamber President Jeanne Schieffer said. “We all still need to eat, but it’s difficult for restaurants to know how much food to make when customer numbers are minimal and take-out orders aren’t the norm. This is definitely an unnerving time for businesses, but there are resources to help.”
In addition to electronic information from the Chamber and its advocacy with the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Department of Labor can help both companies and employees who may experience undue hardship due to the virus.
“One option is Short-Term Compensation which allows employees to work when needed, but also provides partial unemployment, if the employer agrees to continue providing employee benefits,” said Columbus DOL Office Manager Bernie Hansen.
The United States’ DOL Wage and Hour Division also offers information on the effects on wages and hours worked under the Fair labor Standards Act and job-protected leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate is expected to vote on a multi-billion-dollar coronavirus emergency bill today and Nebraska’s senators – who are currently adjourned due to the COVID-19 - are also reportedly considering how much money may be available from the state’s coffers for public health support.
Efforts to combat the coronavirus’ economic impact lies especially in the hands of the businesses that are changing operating hours, limiting public access to facilities, and developing more electronic ways to serve customers and manage operations. Several have reported using webinar technologies to talk to sister facilities or corporate offices, which can, in turn, save time and money.
“Our critical infrastructure industries in healthcare, pharmaceutical and food supply have a special responsibility to serve the community’s needs,” Schieffer said. “Other businesses need help navigating through this crisis. We are providing information through our website and via email to educate, inform and offer ideas to help.”
Such useful resources available through the Chamber’s website include:
• Questions and answers about public health emergencies and the Fair Labor Standards Act.
• Guidance for businesses to reduce the spread of the virus now while developing a plan for to address an outbreak in the workplace.
• A one-pager for businesses from the Department of Health and Human Services.
• Information about the state’s Short-term Compensation program.
“There is no doubt this crisis is very unique and swiftly over-whelming and each business will be impacted differently,” Schieffer said, “but our local businesses are resilient and resourceful. As a Chamber and as a community, we need to support them. We are sharing information and resources to help owners, managers, and employees make the best decisions they can, each of which is personal and individualized to every person and business. The irony of it all is we must stay away from one another to stay together as a community.”