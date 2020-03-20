Chamber, local DOL offer support, help businesses/employees navigate through crisis

“There is no doubt this crisis is very unique and swiftly over-whelming and each business will be impacted differently,” Schieffer said, “but our local businesses are resilient and resourceful. As a Chamber and as a community, we need to support them. We are sharing information and resources to help owners, managers, and employees make the best decisions they can, each of which is personal and individualized to every person and business. The irony of it all is we must stay away from one another to stay together as a community.”