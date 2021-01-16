Chamber needs three-peat

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors find themselves in a very familiar yet strange situation: Searching for the organization’s next president.
It comes after earlier this week Jeanne Schieffer announced her resignation from the position, which she took over in early 2019. At that time, there was undoubtedly pressure on Schieffer or anyone who took over that role for that matter from predecessor KC. Belitz, who had thrived in it for nearly two decades before moving on.
“I am excited but I also realize these are pretty big shoes to fill. K.C. has been in this job for 18 years and so big shoes, but small steps for me,” Schieffer told The Telegram the night she was hired.
Although her tenure with the Chamber was fairly short, Schieffer deserves to be applauded for leading the organization with grace and commitment during strange and uncertain times. Not only did she serve as a community leader and juggled the many responsibilities that come with the role like promoting and helping local businesses, but she also did it in 2019 amid the historic flooding the ravaged the surrounding area and much of the region. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic really got going in March 2020, and we’re all still dealing with that.
That’s on top of other efforts, like helping the Chamber figure out ways to put on important community events like Taste of Columbus or Red, White, KaBoom!, or guiding it through a staff transition. She was also fantastic about working with the local media no matter the time of day … or night.
Schieffer will undoubtedly attribute her success to her staff and board, who are talented and definitely contributed to the organization’s success in the last two years. But, great leadership starts at the top. Schieffer stepped into a difficult role and dealt with challenges none of us could have expected. It takes a special kind of person to do so.
Without a doubt, we’d say she filled those “pretty big shoes” she referenced when she first accepted the job. We wish Schieffer the best of luck with her next endeavor and are glad she told us she’s not leaving Columbus.
The Chamber board has had great fortune with its last two presidents, and we’re hoping for a three-peat. We need the board to use the same careful thought it has demonstrated in the past to extensively interview an array of qualified candidates and then determine the perfect fit. The community is counting on it.