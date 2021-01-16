Chamber needs three-peat

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors find themselves in a very familiar yet strange situation: Searching for the organization’s next president.

It comes after earlier this week Jeanne Schieffer announced her resignation from the position, which she took over in early 2019. At that time, there was undoubtedly pressure on Schieffer or anyone who took over that role for that matter from predecessor KC. Belitz, who had thrived in it for nearly two decades before moving on.

“I am excited but I also realize these are pretty big shoes to fill. K.C. has been in this job for 18 years and so big shoes, but small steps for me,” Schieffer told The Telegram the night she was hired.

Although her tenure with the Chamber was fairly short, Schieffer deserves to be applauded for leading the organization with grace and commitment during strange and uncertain times. Not only did she serve as a community leader and juggled the many responsibilities that come with the role like promoting and helping local businesses, but she also did it in 2019 amid the historic flooding the ravaged the surrounding area and much of the region. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic really got going in March 2020, and we’re all still dealing with that.