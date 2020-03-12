Chamber postpones banquet due to coronavirus concern

Thursday night was supposed to be about celebrating the local business community. But instead, Platte County Ag Park was quiet.
Due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce early Thursday morning decided to postpone the annual banquet.
“We just felt it was a prudent decision to not seek an opportunity to bring people together,” Chamber President Jeanne Schieffer said.
University of Nebraska President Walter “Ted” Carter was scheduled to serve as the keynote speaker at the function.
“The community gave me and my wife, Lynda, such a warm welcome, and they were ready with great questions and feedback. It’s clear to me the people of Columbus, like many Nebraskans, care about the success of their University and our 51,000 students,” Carter previously told The Telegram.
Schieffer said the Chamber has not set a new date yet beyond a tentative timetable of “sometime next month” in hopes to make it work with Carter’s schedule. She said the NU president has a full plate, so they’re trying to work with his team to coordinate a new potential date.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced on Thursday that it would join the dozens of colleges and universities that have suspended in-person classes to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.
Columbus High School’s planned Spanish competition that was scheduled for Monday has been postponed, according to Columbus Public Schools Marketing/Foundation Director Nicole Anderson. It comes a year after the first competition was delayed due to the historic March 2019 flooding that devastated much of Northeast Nebraska.
It’s business as usual as of Thursday for Central Community College-Columbus. CCC Public Relations and Marketing Director Scott Miller said no classes had or were scheduled to be delayed or canceled at CCC-Columbus or any other of the college’s campuses in Nebraska as of Thursday afternoon.
The Chamber banquet was also to be a chance to recognize members who have reached significant anniversaries in their years of continuous membership and present the Rich Anderson Chamber Volunteer of the Year award to former Chamber President K.C. Belitz.
Although Schieffer was undoubtedly disappointed to have to postpone the event, she believes it was the right call and is optimistic about the future.
“We want people to live their normal lives … we will work through it as a community and as a nation,” she said, noting those who purchased their tickets should hang on to them until a new date is set. “We will look for a new date in which to hold the celebration with hopes that efforts to contain and control the spread of the coronavirus have been achieved and public concern is eliminated.”
