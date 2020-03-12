Chamber postpones banquet due to coronavirus concern

Columbus High School’s planned Spanish competition that was scheduled for Monday has been postponed, according to Columbus Public Schools Marketing/Foundation Director Nicole Anderson. It comes a year after the first competition was delayed due to the historic March 2019 flooding that devastated much of Northeast Nebraska.

It’s business as usual as of Thursday for Central Community College-Columbus. CCC Public Relations and Marketing Director Scott Miller said no classes had or were scheduled to be delayed or canceled at CCC-Columbus or any other of the college’s campuses in Nebraska as of Thursday afternoon.

The Chamber banquet was also to be a chance to recognize members who have reached significant anniversaries in their years of continuous membership and present the Rich Anderson Chamber Volunteer of the Year award to former Chamber President K.C. Belitz.

Although Schieffer was undoubtedly disappointed to have to postpone the event, she believes it was the right call and is optimistic about the future.