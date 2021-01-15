Chamber pushing forward with search for its next president

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is searching for its next president after Jeanne Schieffer decided to step down to focus on family time and writing projects.

The position will be posted immediately, Chamber Board Chairman Ken Curry said Thursday. Although the timeline could change, the idea is to start setting up interviews for the first half of February and then have the new president in place by early to mid-March.

“We still have a lot of great things to do in this community to continue to build our economy, help with economic development, a lot of projects (around) the diversity of our community and supporting the businesses,” Curry said. “There’s just a lot of neat things going on in the community and the Chamber is right in the middle of it.”

The next leader will be able to keep moving forward, he said.

Advertising for the position will be local and statewide, he said, but some of it will be in nationwide venues.

The reality is the Chamber is an important part of the community, Curry added.

“Knowing a community like Columbus, and especially even knowing Columbus and knowing the people would be a value,” he said. “But knowing the culture of Nebraska communities is really very important."