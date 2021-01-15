Chamber pushing forward with search for its next president

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is searching for its next president after Jeanne Schieffer decided to step down to focus on family time and writing projects.
The position will be posted immediately, Chamber Board Chairman Ken Curry said Thursday. Although the timeline could change, the idea is to start setting up interviews for the first half of February and then have the new president in place by early to mid-March.
“We still have a lot of great things to do in this community to continue to build our economy, help with economic development, a lot of projects (around) the diversity of our community and supporting the businesses,” Curry said. “There’s just a lot of neat things going on in the community and the Chamber is right in the middle of it.”
The next leader will be able to keep moving forward, he said.
Advertising for the position will be local and statewide, he said, but some of it will be in nationwide venues.
The reality is the Chamber is an important part of the community, Curry added.
“Knowing a community like Columbus, and especially even knowing Columbus and knowing the people would be a value,” he said. “But knowing the culture of Nebraska communities is really very important."
But the new president doesn't have to be a Nebraskan, he added.
"Somebody that knows small town or smaller towns, I see that being the fit," Curry said.
With Schieffer’s departure, the Chamber's president will have big shoes to fill again, he said. Schieffer took on the job about two years ago and replaced K.C. Belitz, who had held the position for 18 years.
The experience has been gratifying, Schieffer said, and offered her a lot of the things she was looking to achieve.
She is a creative at heart as her background is in creative writing. In a previous "Community Champions" article, she told the Telegram about a novel she had written and her desire to adapt it into a screenplay.
“I once had a business card developed that had my name,” Schieffer said on Thursday, tearing up. “Underneath it, (the card) had writer, poet, novelist. It had all the variety of genres.”
It’s harder than she thought, leaving a job she really likes.
“Would I love to be signing books one day? Sure. But each book takes time or each writing project takes time,” she added. “I’m hoping to find the time.”
Schieffer has worked in her role through the historic floods of 2019 and 2020's COVID-19 pandemic, during which she said she saw the resiliency of the community and businesses. She said she wants to thank the Chamber board, staff, volunteers and businesses.
“It allowed me the ability to see so many wonderful parts of our community,” she noted. “…It wasn’t an easy decision.”
For now, the position will be out on the chamber Facebook page and through the state chamber association, Curry said. But, those who can’t find it can contact the Columbus Chamber to get the information.
“I would say the neatest thing about this community is the strength that it has, the great people that it has and the spirit of collaboration,” he said. “The community has done great things with the high school, the hospital, the YMCA, the new (community building project). We just have so much going for it. It’s a privilege for the chamber to be a part of that.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.