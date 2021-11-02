 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Chamber working with national recruitment company to help boost retail and downtown

  • 0
Jim Bulkley council

Mayor Jim Bulkley, left, and City Administrator Tara Vasicek participate in discussions at a previous Columbus City Council meeting. Recently the city council approved $85,000 for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce to utilize a company for the downtown and retail areas.

A national company that has a track record in helping communities' downtown and retail areas will assist Columbus in these endeavors.

Retail Strategies - a community development and retail recruitment organization based in Birmingham, Alabama – met with Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce staff last week on how to attract more businesses to the area.

Chamber President Dawson Brunswick said he has previously worked with Retail Strategies in McCook. He said when he started in his new position earlier this year, the chamber was evaluating several businesses and consultants like Retail Strategies.

Brunswick said he enjoyed working with Retail Strategies and recommended the company to the Columbus Chamber Board of Directors – who approved the decision.

“They liked what they heard from Retail Strategies and they were willing for the chamber to work with the city and Loup Power District,” Brunswick said.

Additionally, Downtown Strategies – a division under Retail Strategies – will also provide ideas on how to promote and grow downtown Columbus.

But the decision to have Retail Strategies had to come from a Columbus City Council vote.

Dawson Brunswick

Brunswick

Recently, the council members OK’d $85,000 to the chamber so that Retail and Downtown Strategies could consult on possible retail recruitment and downtown development. The funds come from the city’s 840 Local Economic Development Fund.

People are also reading…

Mayor Jim Bulkley said he’s looking forward to seeing how the plan unfolds.

“This is really exciting that we are spending some money on the possibility of trying to draw in retail development with a company that has a track record of doing this in other communities,” Bulkley said. “We are constantly being challenged with why don’t we have this and why don’t we have that and what could we do to get this and what could we do to get that. Well, this is a great starting point. So we took a chance on what we could do, roll the dice and see if we could get some favorable returns.”

City officials said multiple Nebraska municipalities have used similar retail companies in their community but the City of Columbus hasn’t previously tried this approach. Several community entities and city staff have worked hard to make downtown into a “destination" and believe Downtown Strategies could help in this regard, the officials noted.

Community feedback will be part of the process, Brunswick said.

“That way they will be able to see what the community thinks we need,” he said.

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, 753 33rd Ave.

Interestingly, Columbus will be one of the first communities in which Retail Strategies will use 2020 census data in determining its plans for the area, Brunswick said. He said early returns of the 2020 census showed Columbus grew quite a bit in the past 10 years.

Brunswick said Retail Strategies offer another resource for landowners and property owners to find tenants for their space.

“It helps us create connections with those large, national sit-down restaurants that everybody would like to see in Columbus,” Brunswick said. “It helps build relationships with different retailers that want to see here in Columbus. They provide a wealth of knowledge and relationships. … They’re very well-situated in helping Columbus grow.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hello, Columbus!

Hello, Columbus!

Let’s start at the beginning — Hi! I’m Monica Garcia, and I am the new managing editor at The Columbus Telegram as well as The Banner-Press an…

Halloween event held downtown

Halloween event held downtown

On Thursday afternoon, local families and their children - dressed in various spooky or fun costumes - visited downtown Columbus as part of th…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Rolls-Royce is producing electric cars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News