Chamber's agribusiness committee promotes Columbus Days lunch

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee's fundraiser lunch will be back under the tent downtown during Columbus Days this month.
Coming back from a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic means people are excited to get out, but the break means the agribusiness committee isn't totally sure what to expect for turnout this year.
"Just the way things have gone for this year people probably want to get out with COVID but they might be shy because they don't remember all the things (to do) -- it's been a couple years," Arnie Stuthman said during the committee's July 30 meeting at Stack 'N Steak, 3208 23rd St. in Columbus.
Stuthman said the lunch attracted approximately 350 people in 2019. Things were comparable in years before that, with right around 300 people attending.
During the meeting, Chamber President Dawson Brunswick said the chamber has been working to get sponsorships for the event, which will include Cargill.
"And we've talked about keeping it at $5 per person," Brunswick said.
The lunch functions as a fundraiser for the chamber.
"I think we took in like $2,200 or $2,000 (in 2019)," Stuthman said.
The lunch is set to take place on Aug. 15 in the tent in downtown Columbus during the Columbus Days festivities. Columbus Days will be held Aug. 13-15. People can expect the usual fare of burgers and brats at the lunch this year. The funds and fixings for the lunch are usually from businesses in the area like Cargill or Pillen Family Farms.
Cargill and Pillen Family Farms will return this year, joined by Farm Credit Services of America and Columbus-based Daniels Produce, among others.
With Columbus Days wrapping up on Aug. 15, Chamber Membership & Community Engagement Director Sandie Fischer said most of the barbecue vendors will probably be packed up by the time lunch rolls around. That means people who still want some meat to eat should head to the tent for lunch on the final day of Columbus Days.
During the recent meeting, the committee also discussed the ag tour it usually organizes in August or September.
The ag tour is a day-long event that gives local businesspeople, educators and government representatives a chance to look behind the scenes at the agribusiness industry in the Columbus area. People usually visit several local companies and workplaces on the tour, which is designed to give them a better understanding of agriculture's role in the community.
The chamber didn't have the ag tour in 2020 due to COVID-19. The chamber is still working out the details, but the event will definitely be making a comeback this year.
"I'm still working with (District 22 State Sen. Mike Moser's) office to see what the best times are for the ag tour with them," Brunswick said.
