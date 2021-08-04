Chamber's agribusiness committee promotes Columbus Days lunch

The lunch functions as a fundraiser for the chamber.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think we took in like $2,200 or $2,000 (in 2019)," Stuthman said.

The lunch is set to take place on Aug. 15 in the tent in downtown Columbus during the Columbus Days festivities. Columbus Days will be held Aug. 13-15. People can expect the usual fare of burgers and brats at the lunch this year. The funds and fixings for the lunch are usually from businesses in the area like Cargill or Pillen Family Farms.

Cargill and Pillen Family Farms will return this year, joined by Farm Credit Services of America and Columbus-based Daniels Produce, among others.

With Columbus Days wrapping up on Aug. 15, Chamber Membership & Community Engagement Director Sandie Fischer said most of the barbecue vendors will probably be packed up by the time lunch rolls around. That means people who still want some meat to eat should head to the tent for lunch on the final day of Columbus Days.