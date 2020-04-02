Change of plans: Scotus Gala to be virtual-only event this year

Participants can begin bidding now at www.qtego.net/qlink/scotuscc. More items will be closer to the day of the Gala.

“We will post one or two items daily on our Facebook page and that will link back to the registration page so they (participants) get that reminder,” Dahl said. “We just wanted to be as transparent as we could for our supporters.”

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A total of 200 jewelry boxes will be available for purchase with three of the boxes containing diamond jewelry.

Lottery tickets can only be purchased using cash by stopping by the school or calling Scotus to request a mail order. State law prohibits using credit to purchase lottery tickets.

There will be a total of $14,000 in cash prizes with the grand prize amounting to $12,000. There will be four consolation prizes in the amount of $500. Of the 600 available lottery tickets, there are 100 left available.

The day of the Gala, the lottery drawing will take place at 6 p.m. Silent and super silent bidding closes at 7 p.m. with grand auction bidding closing at 8 p.m. Immediately following the event, those participating will receive a virtual recipient of their purchases.