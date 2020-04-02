Change of plans: Scotus Gala to be virtual-only event this year

Due to growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19, Scotus Central Catholic School will be holding its 39th annual Gala fundraiser entirely online April 18, forgoing the usual social gathering and dinner.
“Everyone can take part from the comfort of their own home,” said John Schueth, development director at Scotus.
Although the Gala won’t feature the traditional in-person dinner and auction, supporters can still give back to the school by participating in the auction and purchasing jewelry boxes, koozies and/or lottery tickets. Funds raised at the Gala comprise a large portion of the school’s budget.
“We regret not being able to have a social event,” Schueth said of the gala, which is the school’s largest annual fundraiser and effectively provides a $550 tuition scholarship for each student attending its school. “It won’t always be online. This is a one-time thing.”
The event will be held using online service Qtego, which provides a secure connection for participants to view and bid on items. This is similar to last year’s Gala in that event-goers used their smartphones to virtually place a bid on auction items.
“Once you bid, if something else bids, you get a message,” explained Schueth.
“It’s similar to eBay,” added Taylor Dahl, marketing and communications director at Scotus.
Participants can begin bidding now at www.qtego.net/qlink/scotuscc. More items will be closer to the day of the Gala.
“We will post one or two items daily on our Facebook page and that will link back to the registration page so they (participants) get that reminder,” Dahl said. “We just wanted to be as transparent as we could for our supporters.”
A total of 200 jewelry boxes will be available for purchase with three of the boxes containing diamond jewelry.
Lottery tickets can only be purchased using cash by stopping by the school or calling Scotus to request a mail order. State law prohibits using credit to purchase lottery tickets.
There will be a total of $14,000 in cash prizes with the grand prize amounting to $12,000. There will be four consolation prizes in the amount of $500. Of the 600 available lottery tickets, there are 100 left available.
The day of the Gala, the lottery drawing will take place at 6 p.m. Silent and super silent bidding closes at 7 p.m. with grand auction bidding closing at 8 p.m. Immediately following the event, those participating will receive a virtual recipient of their purchases.
“We are lucky, in a way, that ours was April 18 so we have time to come up with some ideas,” said Dahl, noting that other charities had only a few days to completely revamp previously planned fundraisers.
But COVID-19 has negatively affected the Gala in at least a few ways as some grand auction items, including the U.S. Olympic swim trials, College World Series and “The Lion King” theater packages, will no longer be available. The dinner portion of “The Lion King” package will still be up for grabs.
School officials are continuing to work out pick-up for the auction items, but Schueth said they will most likely have a drive-through type of pick-up available at the school.
Schueth encouraged Gala participants to dress up in their favorite Scotus school gear during the online event.
“We’re still going to have fun with it,” he said. “We really hope the 18th will be a success.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at Hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.