If you utilize the trailer at Mike Greiner’s Furniture Warehouse on the boulevard you have more than likely noticed the items we accept has changed. What’s going on you may be asking? We removed the compartment for recycling plastics 3-7. This was a decision based on many factors the first being “contamination” the amount of materials that residents placed in this compartment were not accepted a in the trailer to begin with. Every single time the trailer was emptied this compartment needed extensive sorting. It would contain glass, styrofoam, plastic bags, plastic films, we were even fortunate enough to receive an air conditioning unit and a rotary phone in the compartment. Another factor was the amount of time needed to sort this compartment became unsustainable. This program was initially meant to be very simple and sustainable. Sorting by hand all these unacceptable items caused other issues such as the partnership we have with the Colfax County Recycling Facility. We were adding to their garbage bill by having to throw away all items that are unrecyclable that we were bringing to their facility. They also had suppliers complain that the product “recyclables” was being brought in not rinsed and sometimes not empty of liquids. We ultimately made the decision to not accept these plastics in our trailers for those reasons. Residents are more than welcome to take their plastics 3-7 to the facility in Schuyler however they are no longer to be placed in the recycling trailers.

Another question is when will the other trailer be out? Well hopefully by next week! Trailer number 2 will be located in Downtown Columbus. More details to come very soon.

With the changes to the trailers, we want to reiterate to the community that these trailers are on borrowed space, these businesses are gracious enough to allow us the space for these trailers please be respectful of their areas. Do not leave bags of materials around the trailer as with our notorious winds here the items end up getting blown onto their and neighboring properties. As with recycling the basics still apply make sure your items first belong in one of the compartments, they are clean, and dry. If you bag your items, they unfortunately do not get sorted they get put directly into the dumpster. We do NOT accept glass, plastic bags or films of any kind regardless of the recycling symbol or number. The number in the little triangle on the item identifies what type of plastic it is. For example, plastic water bottles or soda bottles will have a small triangle on the bottom of the container with a #1 this means it’s a #1 plastic and should go in that compartment. As these trailers are not ideal for a community of our size it would be extremely helpful if you flattened your product. The milk jug compartment for example would have so much more room if you took the lid off the jug and stepped on it to flatten it out.

We can’t do this without community support there are many individuals who want to recycle and might just need a bit of education on what we do locally. If you see someone not using it correctly help them out. Sometimes those little numbers on the bottoms of the items are just hard to see or it could be something else. Help those around you if you see its not done properly while you are there. Otherwise, our number is in the large print on the back of the trailer. Give us a call if you have any questions or need some help.