Child care is a hot topic in Nebraska as communities across the state try to address the growing need for early childhood education and supervision for working families. Columbus Area Childcare was born of that need and recently applied for tax-exempt status.

At a March 28 Platte County Board of Equalization meeting, the application was tabled due to the organization being difficult to prove as a charitable education organization. County Assessor Kari Urkoski said she would look into things but had to deny the application at that time because it was unlikely the state would accept and she did not have all the information she would need.

At the board's April 25 meeting, the application was removed from the table and accepted based on Urkoski's findings and evidence presented to her by Columbus Area Childcare representatives. From there, it will go on to the state for approval, though a time frame is hard to predict.

"They provided me with some information proving that they were a charitable organization that we didn't have previously," Urkoski said after the meeting.

At the subsequent Platte County Board of Supervisors meeting on April 25, CASA Connection's continued funding for the 2023-2024 fiscal year was approved following a report by Executive Director Susan Jarecki that the group was doing well in regards to keeping up with demand.

"We're doing very well. We're keeping our heads above water and we're able to cover 100% of the high-priority cases we do with the kids," Jarecki said.

Jarecki noted that sometimes the children involved are placed in communities like Omaha or Sidney due to the placement of the parents, but CASA Connection's 25 volunteers are working with those children. The group has also submitted an application for a VOCA (Victims of Crime Act) grant, Jarecki added.

A second $7,500 payment to D.C. Hirschbrunner Consulting, LLC for professional services related to the 30/64 connector project was approved, with some comments from District 4 Supervisor Ron Pfeifer relating to the process for payment and billing. The payment had to be made before the city of Columbus and Butler County can also be billed for these services.

During committee reports, District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl mentioned that he was contacted by the Nebraska Department of Transportation on April 21 and informed that the Union Pacific railroad would be changing some of its investment into the project. Given the immediacy of the update, Engdahl wanted to inform the board so they can begin researching their options.

Information is somewhat scant at this point, Engdahl said after the meeting, but as the board finds options, they will look more into how to amend the situation.

The news did spark some debate among supervisors regarding whether the county should stay involved after how long the project has taken, but as it was a committee report, no action was suggested or taken about it. Engdahl and District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek said they would consult with some of the county's employees and contractors to see what further steps can and should be taken.

In a Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Committee report, District 1 Supervisor John Harms announced that Ginger Willard, current marketing and communications director for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, will be taking the role of director of the CVB. Current CVB Director Katy McNeil will have three weeks starting May 1 to train Willard on the new role.

The following items were also approved:

Removal of Deputy Public Defender salary increase from table and subsequent approval of salary increase by a rate of 5%. Pfeiffer and Micek met with two attorneys in the public defender's office to discuss salary and a 5% increase was recommended as a result due to increased workloads in last year.

Tax List Correction #14747 through 14761 on real estate and/or personal property.