Changes in Platte County: County board approves improvement grant for Lindsay Community Event Center

Improvement grants, in the past, have given Platte County many of its community accommodations such as mobile restrooms at Camp Pawnee, the Humphrey Veterans Memorial and the scoreboard at the Columbus Aquatic Center.

At a Dec. 20 Platte County Board of Supervisors meeting, Katy McNeil, director of the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), presented three of five applications for improvement grants the CVB Advisory Committee received in 2022. The remaining two will be presented in 2023. Funding, McNeil said, must be allocated carefully.

"The practice that we have used is not granting any more than one half of the improvement fund collected in the year before. For example, if we had collected $100,000 last year, no one entity could apply for more than $50,000," McNeil said.

The first, an application by the Downtown Business Association for new supports and banners for downtown Columbus' lightposts was advised against by the committee, as it did not particularly draw traffic into the area or make people traveling the highway stop in the county.

"They (advisory committee) have recommended not approving this funding because it doesn't necessarily bring in those overnight stays directly," McNeil said at the meeting.

The board voted in agreement with the committee, denying the request.

The second request, $65,000 for the community of Lindsay to construct an event center. Jenny Korth represented Lindsay Area Development via Zoom for this request to answer questions. The $65,000 would be an early investment in a total $12 million estimated for the project, and the advisory committee recommended splitting the investment over a two-year time frame.

"It would house weddings, receptions, birthdays, athletic events, community celebrations, craft shows, things that would bring visitors into the community. This is a small portion of a very large project," McNeil said.

"We kicked off fundraising Nov. 18 formally we spent the first part of the year focused on business viability and getting that verbal commitment from the community. As of today we're sitting on $625,000 of local community donation pledges," Korth said.

The board voted to approve the funding. The project is intended to break ground in 2023 and be up and running by 2024.

For the third and final request, the village of Duncan requested $35,000 for signage at village entrances welcoming highway travelers to the area and providing directions or announcements.

"Their vision was to be able to promote events within the entire county to let you know where lodging is or if traffic is backed up, weather alerts, things along those lines," McNeil said.

The advisory committee also recommended against this request as, like the banners in downtown Columbus, it would not directly affect numbers of visitors or overnight stays.

The advisory committee, comprised of members representing several sectors of business, tourism and community involvement, recently had a position open up following Jennifer Wurdeman's leaving. The committee received four applications.

Kristin Stock, owner of Artzy Haven and a member of the Downtown Business Association, was considered and recommended for her connections in the community as well as her commitment to making art and Artzy Haven an attraction in the community. Stock was approved by the board of supervisors for the position.

"Artzy Haven has several weekend events where they bring in hundreds of people to our community, there's zero parking downtown when those events happen as well as it is an event space and she is an advocate for art as attractions in our community so she would have connections for that as well," McNeil said at the meeting.