Changes seen in TPP taxes

The bill creates a substantial income tax credit based on one's school property tax payment.

Even so, the elimination of the $10,000 exemption was unexpected.

"The rescinding of the Personal Property Tax this year kind of came out of the blue," Placzek said.

The Assessor's Office has already received some concerned phone calls, he noted.

"The guy that's used to not paying that tax all of a sudden has to pay that tax," Placzek said.

Adding to the confusion is the fact that, as people were filing in the spring and summer, they were told they would get the exemption.

The Property Assessment Division of the Nebraska Department of Revenue released a reminder in April to file a Nebraska Personal Property Return and Schedule to get the exemption.

"We told these people all along while they were filing, 'Hey, there's a $10,000 exemption. It's carrying over again for another year.' And then in August, that all changed. So everything that we told them sounds like we lied to them. But we didn't," Placzek said.

Rather, the change was unexpected.