Changes seen in TPP taxes

People will not receive an anticipated tax exemption thanks to a tax bill passed by the Nebraska legislature in August, but new tax credits introduced by the same bill will offset the loss of the exemption for most.
Previously, people did not have to pay any tax on their first $10,000 of Tangible Personal Property (TPP).
TPP includes anything that can be handled physically. Land, buildings, business inventory and financial assets don't count as TPP.
"If a person had $12,000 worth of value of personal property, they got $10,000 taken off that value and only paid taxes on $2,000. If they had $8,000 in value they paid nothing," Platte County Assessor Tom Placzek said.
Legislative Bill 1107, signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts on Aug. 17, gets rid of that exemption, meaning people must pay tax on their first $10,000 of TPP starting with taxes paid for the year 2020.
But, other tax measures in the bill may offset the loss of the exemption.
"While the exemption of personal property taxes on the first $10,000 in value was eliminated as part of the compromise, the resulting property tax relief provided through income tax credits has the potential to be significantly more," Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanne Schieffer said in a Dec. 23 email to the Telegram.
The bill creates a substantial income tax credit based on one's school property tax payment.
Even so, the elimination of the $10,000 exemption was unexpected.
"The rescinding of the Personal Property Tax this year kind of came out of the blue," Placzek said.
The Assessor's Office has already received some concerned phone calls, he noted.
"The guy that's used to not paying that tax all of a sudden has to pay that tax," Placzek said.
Adding to the confusion is the fact that, as people were filing in the spring and summer, they were told they would get the exemption.
The Property Assessment Division of the Nebraska Department of Revenue released a reminder in April to file a Nebraska Personal Property Return and Schedule to get the exemption.
"We told these people all along while they were filing, 'Hey, there's a $10,000 exemption. It's carrying over again for another year.' And then in August, that all changed. So everything that we told them sounds like we lied to them. But we didn't," Placzek said.
Rather, the change was unexpected.
Placzek said the tax payment will be, at most, approximately $200 in parts of Columbus. He said that's about the highest it would get anywhere in Platte County.
Thanks to the new income tax credit, though, losing the exemption shouldn't be a make or break deal for most.
"LB1107 is a compromise bill that provides substantial income tax relief to offset local school property taxes," Schieffer said in her Dec. 23 email. "All property tax owners will benefit from the relief provided in the bill."
